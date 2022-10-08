ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 1

papreplive.com

Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament

Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Strong pass defense lifts Hill School football, 42-20 over Peddie

POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School defense knew that Peddie School would be doing a lot of passing on Saturday afternoon and prepared for that eventuality all week. And though knowing what is coming and being able to do something about it are sometimes two different things, the Rams’ hard work in practice paid off in a big way with four interceptions – two of them returned for touchdowns – in a 42-20 Mid-Atlantic Prep League win at Dell Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor

YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan

WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead

PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent

Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
WARMINSTER, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Milone’s three goals keep Notre Dame cruising

Academy of Notre Dame sailed to its fourth Inter-Ac League field hockey win against no losses Friday, as Saylor Milone’s three goals sparked a 5-1 road victory over Episcopal Academy. Charly Bruder got the scoring started for EA in the first quarter, but after that it was all Irish....
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob

It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the lone walk-on last season. This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad. O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, N.Y. He attended...
VILLANOVA, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Perkiomen explodes in second half of 38-12 win over Pottstown

POTTSTOWN >> Upper Perkiomen had numerous opportunities to score in the first half Friday night at Pottstown, only to be stopped time after time by the aggressive Trojan defense. But a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and a failed fake punt gave the Indians even more chances to score after the intermission. And this time they did not fail, as they wiped out a 9-point deficit and more in a 38-12 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division win at Grigg Memorial Field.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Bucky Grayston’s pick six sparks scoring splurge in Sun Valley win

ASTON — It wasn’t that many seasons ago that Sun Valley’s win total wasn’t very high and the number of fans in the stands had dwindled. Things have changed in 2022. When the Vanguards hosted West Chester East Friday night, a huge Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as Sun Valley rolled to its second consecutive victory, a 50-14 decision over the winless Vikings.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA

