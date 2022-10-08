Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup first round games, Oct. 10
Luc Thomas recorded a goal and an assist to lead 14th-seeded Mount Olive to a 4-0 win over ninth-seeded Kinnelon in the opening round of the Morris County Tournament, in Kinnelon. Mount Olive (7-5-1) will face third-seeded Delbarton in the second round on Wenesday. Matt O’Flynn, Besian Hadzovic and Nicholas...
Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10
Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Randolph rolls over Livingston - Football recap
By the time Sean Clark threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter the game was almost already out of reach as Randolph cruised to a 47-8 victory on the road over Livingston. James Fusco set the tone for the evening by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for the...
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Oct. 10
Hackettstown field hockey hosts North Hunterdon in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinals — MONDAY, OCT. 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Football: Parenti gives Middlesex the edge in victory over Roselle Park
Sophomore quarterback Dom Parenti embarked on a two-yard run in the second quarter as Middlesex held off Roselle Park 7-0 in Roselle Park. Middlesex (4-2) won its third straight game and fourth overall. Roselle Park’s (2-4) two-game winning streak came to a halt. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Facing its toughest test, Newton outlasts Hackettstown in matchup of unbeaten teams
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
Stewart, King parlay big plays into rivalry win for Union - Football recap
Elijah Stewart and O’Malley King combined for five touchdowns - four of them 20 yards or more - to boost Union to a 41-7 victory over rival Elizabeth on Friday night in Union. King got the party started for the Farmers with 4:18 to go in the first, taking...
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Greg Schiano fires Sean Gleeson, but there’s no quick fix for this Rutgers offense | Politi
Six games into his third season back at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has mashed the reset button. He looked at his inept offense, by far the biggest reason the Scarlet Knights are riding a three-game losing streak, and fired his hand-picked coordinator. He made the kind of win-now move you might...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
