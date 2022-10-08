ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County Tournament girls soccer round for prelim. round, Oct. 10

Junior Victoria Parelli scored twice while senior Arianna Rios had a goal and an assist as 13th-seeded Bloomfield overpowered 20th-seeded Payne Tech 7-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Bloomfield. Bloomfield will next visit fourth-seeded Verona in the first round on Wednesday. Senior Emily Haraka, junior...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph rolls over Livingston - Football recap

By the time Sean Clark threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter the game was almost already out of reach as Randolph cruised to a 47-8 victory on the road over Livingston. James Fusco set the tone for the evening by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for the...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap

Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

