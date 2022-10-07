Read full article on original website
Related
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
13 best drinks for weight loss and the worst to avoid, according to dietitians
If you're trying to lose weight or burn fat, what you drink is just as important as what you eat. Stick to low-calorie options like water or coffee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts
Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
cohaitungchi.com
Here’s the Deal With the Keto Diet and Type 2 Diabetes
Originally created in the 1920s as a treatment for epilepsy, the ketogenic diet (aka “keto diet” or just plain “keto”) is a trending diet that stresses fats and proteins and severely limits carbohydrates and sugars. Because controlling carbs is important to managing Type 2 diabetes, it may seem that keto would be a go-to diet for people living with diabetes.
Dr. Oz promoted a diet with 500 calories per day and pregnancy hormone supplements
Mehmet Oz, the former TV doctor now running for Senate, has a history of promoting risky and unproven weight loss diets, the Washington Post reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
Researchers Say Waist-to-Hip Ratio Should Replace BMI—Here’s Why
Body mass index (BMI) is a common, but controversial, way to assess a person’s weight and health for years. A new study found that your waist-to-hip ratio might be a more accurate measure of what’s a healthy weight for you than your BMI. If you’re concerned about what...
Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency
Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
New Studies Reveal The Best Time Of Day To Eat For Weight Loss
Those looking to shed some pounds may want to consider two recent studies, which suggest that when we eat might make a difference when it comes to weight loss.
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
MedicalXpress
Estrogen supplements found to boost the effect of strength training in menopausal women
When the menopause sets in, many women consider initiating hormonal therapy containing the sex hormone estrogen. There are advantages and disadvantages to hormonal therapy, but studies from Aarhus University document one specific advantage when it comes to strength training and the preservation of muscle mass: women who work out while wearing an estrogen patch show greater muscle growth, compared to a group wearing a placebo patch.
msn.com
These are the highest-calorie foods
Slide 1 of 51: A calorie is a unit used in nutrition to measure the amount of energy supplied by your diet. Weight loss occurs when you burn more calories than you eat. Inversely, eating too many calories leads to weight gain. That said, everyone’s caloric needs are different. They vary according to gender, age, weight, and fitness level. For example, a young child needs fewer calories than an adult, and an athlete needs more calories than someone with a sedentary lifestyle.But calorie counts are not the only thing to consider when thinking about diet. To determine if a food is good for you, it’s important to consider its global nutritional value. Below are the highest-calorie foods in our grocery stores.
Is protein good for weight loss?
While weight loss isn't always the goal when it comes to leading a balanced lifestyle, making a few changes to your diet can be a helpful way to lose weight healthily. But instead of following a fad diet, why not follow the science? In which case, could simply eating more protein be good for weight loss?
News-Medical.net
Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Depression, Anxiety
Consuming ultra-processed foods and beverages may put you at higher risk for mental health problems like depression and anxiety, according to a new study published in the journal Public Health Nutrition. Ultra-processed foods and beverages are items that contain little to no whole foods in their natural form, and they...
Comments / 0