Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
SNP members back increasing the age children start school

SNP members have backed a motion that would see the age children go to school increased and create a kindergarten system in Scotland. Proposed by the party’s policy development convener Toni Giugliano, the motion calls on the Scottish Government to introduce a “statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds” as well raising the formal school starting age to six.
After School Meltdowns Driving You Crazy?

Does it ever feel unfair that you drop off a smiling kid at school and pick up a hot mess? That school gets the “best” of your kid. The hope of a child skipping out of school, smiling from ear to ear is replaced with whining, complaining, anger and tears. This triage of physical and emotional needs can be overwhelming if you are not prepared for it. And, our responses can be less than ideal at times, as well. So, what are these meltdowns and how do we reclaim our delightful afternoons with our kiddos?
