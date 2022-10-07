Read full article on original website
Related
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
Sarah Jessica Parker Skips Ballet Gala Amid ‘Sudden’ and ‘Devastating Family Situation’
Sarah Jessica Parker did not attend the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28, amid a family emergency. A rep for the actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 29, that she was missing from the annual gala after an event attendee at the David H. Koch Theater […]
‘Frasier’ Reboot Starring Kelsey Grammer Is Moving Ahead at Paramount+
In the latest string of reboots and revivals, a Frasier sequel has officially been given the greenlight, with Paramount+ giving a series order to the beloved 1990s sitcom with Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane. The idea has been tossed around since 2018 and Grammer announced a deal was in the works last February. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
Broadway blockbuster Wicked is coming to Sydney in 2023
Gather your broomsticks and click your heels together three times – one of the most successful musicals in the world is about to crash land back in Sydney with the sheer force of a house falling on a woman wearing a pointy hat. The 20th anniversary of Wicked will...
toofab.com
Susan Egan -- Broadway Star & Voice of Megara in Hercules -- Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis
"I should make a full recovery, but like Justin Bieber (good company!), who announced a similar condition, I'm unable to perform at this time." Tony-nominated Broadway star Susan Egan is opening up about her health. On Thursday, Egan -- who is known for originating the role of Belle in Broadway's...
Billboard
Lea Michele’s 15 Best Solos as Rachel Berry on ‘Glee’
More than 10 years after Glee premiered on the small screen, one of its final story lines came to life on Sept. 6 when the show’s lead actress, Lea Michele, made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s 2022 revival of Funny Girl. If you need a refresher,...
'Death of a Salesman' Cast Delivers in Soaring New Broadway Production
In the first Broadway production of Arthur Miller's classic play to feature a Black Loman family, the first-rate cast delivers some truly powerful performances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actor Wendell Pierce discusses historic role in Broadway’s “Death of a Salesman”
Actor Wendell Pierce is back on Broadway with his role as Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman.” CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller speaks with the actor about being the first Black man to ever play the lead role in the classic show.
‘Death Of A Salesman’ Broadway Review: Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Revitalize A Classic
Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller’s classic tragedy of the American Dream gone sour, is revitalized and given room to encompass the Black experience in director Miranda Cromwell’s intriguing production opening at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway tonight. Boasting flat-out terrific performances – Wendell Pierce as Willie Loman and the amazing Sharon D Clarke as his wife Linda – this Death of a Salesman doesn’t so much reinvent Miller’s masterpiece as open its doors to perspectives that enrich the material.
EW.com
1776 theater review: Congress gets gender-swapped in a lively revival
If we are doomed to repeat history, we might as well recast it. And in a post-Hamilton world, really, would a revival of a show like 1776 make sense any other way? The winner of three Tonys including Best Musical when it bowed on Broadway in 1969, Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's raucous American origin story ran for over 1200 performances before being transferred to the screen in a modestly successful film version, then returned to Broadway for another well-received run in 1997.
'Funny Girl' Star Tovah Feldshuh Says Lea Michele Is Proof of Meritocracy
The Broadway legend told Newsweek she ignored all the 'Funny Girl' buzz before joining the cast of the show revival alongside Lea Michele.
Comments / 0