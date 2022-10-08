The Extra Point: Dale County vs Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County and Geneva are two teams both on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race in 4A region two.

Coming into Friday night’s game, Geneva had not won a region contest while Dale County won just one game in that department.

Panthers win 35-7.

