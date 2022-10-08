Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics takes seventh at Newton
The Emporia High gymnastics teams finished in seventh place at Newton Saturday. Laney Cooper had the top finishes for the Spartan. She was ninth in vault, 18th in floor and 15th all-around. Chloe Fischer was 20th in the all-around competition. The Spartans will now await to see if they qualify...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team hosting regional tournament
A trip to State will be on the line for the Emporia High girls’ golf team Monday. They will be hosting a regional tournament at the Emporia Golf Course. The top 4 teams and top 6 players not on a qualifying team qualify for State. The 5A State tournament...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Southern, Coach Bryan Sailer earns win 100
The Emporia State soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to 9 in a row with a 3-0 win over Missouri Southern yesterday. The Lady Hornets have won 5 matches including the last 4 in a row and tied 4. The win was also Coach Bryan Sailers 100th win at Emporia State.
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams second, sixth at El Dorado
The Emporia High cross country teams competed in the El Dorado Invitational Saturday. The Spartan girls finished second as a team, eight points behind team champion Winfield. Micah Sheffy-Harris’ sixth-place finish with a time of 20:38.22 led the Spartans. Elizabeth Willhite took seventh with a time of 20:46.85. Allison Curtis finished 13th with a time of 21:10.44. Sophia Ruvalcaba took 15th with a time of 21:25.77.
KVOE
Three Emporia High girls tennis players qualify for state
Three Emporia High tennis players have qualified for next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Andover. Freshman Kali Keough qualified in singles play with a second-place finish at Saturday’s regional held at the Emporia High Tennis Courts. Joining Keough at state will be the doubles team of freshman...
KVOE
Emporia High football falls to Wichita East
It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High football team Friday night against Wichita East. The Spartans were right with the Blue Aces at halftime, but couldn’t get things going in the second half in a 54-15 loss. Wichita East scored the first 14 points of...
KVOE
Emporia State rolls to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri
The Emporia State football team scored the first 17 points of the game and never trailed on the way to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tyler Kahmann caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns including one...
KVOE
Central Missouri defeats Emporia State volleyball in 4 sets
Central Missouri defeated the Emporia State volleyball team 3 sets to 1 Friday night. Emporia State won the first set 28-26. Central Missouri won the next 3 sets 25-18, 25-16 and 25-10. Coach Bing Xu said there was some improvement in the match. The Lady Hornets will host Missouri Western...
KVOE
Emporia State Hornets host Central Missouri Saturday
Emporia State hosts Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are coming off a win over Washburn last week. Coach Garin Higgins says they are close to hitting their stride offensively. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they want to pick up where they left off last week. Running back Canaan Brooks says...
KVOE
TCU outscores Kansas 38-31
TCU outscored the Kansas Jayhawks 38-31 in a battle of unbeatens Saturday. After scoring a combined 13 points in the first half, the two teams posted 28 points each in the second half. KU quarterback Jalon Daniels left the game in the 2nd quarter with an injury and did not...
KVOE
Small fireworks lead to fire call at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments went to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia on Monday, but there was little if any fire involved. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News the early indications are somebody dumped a load of general trash in the tipping area north of the main entrance. During the dumping process, some small fireworks went off.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
KVOE
Fire reported at Emporia Transfer Station
Several Lyon County fire departments have been called to a reported structure fire in southwest Emporia. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to the Emporia Transfer Station just after 10:30 am. Details currently are pending. KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE social media will have updates.
KVOE
Emporia Fire has busy Sunday with two confirmed fires, two suspected fires with other causes
Emporia Fire handled a pair of small fires and a pair of suspected fires that had other causes Sunday. The fires developed within 30 minutes of each other, one in the Emporia city limits and one about two miles south of town. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the fire at 618 Garfield, which developed shortly before 6:45 pm, started as a tree debris burn and eventually moved to a nearby tree and some grass. The fire was out in less than 30 minutes.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
KVOE
Missouri woman suffers potentially serious injuries after wreck east of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Missouri woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Emporia on Sunday morning. Deputy Jody Meyers says the crash on Interstate 35 between Emporia and the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit happened shortly before 10 am. Meyers says 30-year-old Denise Pennington was southbound when her car went off the highway into the center gravel median. Pennington then steered her car back onto the highway but overcorrected, going across both southbound lanes of travel before the car went back into the median and overturned.
KVOE
Emporia’s Street Rehab process nears pair of milestones as work continues; Ninth closed Monday between Prairie and West
Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project is nearing a pair of milestones. City Engineer Jim Ubert says the concrete repair and replacement process is nearing the halfway mark. Meanwhile, the asphalt paving process is getting close to the 20-percent completion mark, with work on Prairie Lane and Woodland Street finished and work underway on Ninth Avenue from Prairie to Elm and from Lawrence to West. Ninth is closed Monday between Prairie and West for paving.
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
KVOE
Emporia Eastside Community Group holds Fish Fry
The Emporia Eastside Community Group held its fish fry Saturday afternoon at the Emporia Recreation Center. The dinner consisted of catfish, cole slaw, corn on the cob, cornbread, spaghetti, dessert and a pop or water for a donation towards the group’s general scholarship fund. Organizer Al Slappy says he’s...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
