Grove City Christian uses explosive start to detonate Millersport
Grove City Christian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-6 victory over Millersport at Millersport High on October 7 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 23, Millersport faced off against Paden City and Grove...
Mount Vernon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mount Vernon. The Madison Comprehensive High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland
Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
Fredericktown tacks win on East Knox
Fredericktown stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-8 win over East Knox on October 7 in Ohio football. Fredericktown moved in front of East Knox 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Kansas Lakota takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Kansas Lakota lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Kansas Lakota opened with a 13-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms
MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
Storm warning: Arlington unleashes full fury on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Arlington stomped on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37-14 at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Arlington drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale after the first quarter.
Beginning was the end: Loudonville opens an early gap to jar Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 44-12 victory over Cardington-Lincoln on October 7 in Ohio football action. Loudonville jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Centerburg ekes out victory against Danville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Centerburg chalked up in tripping Danville 16-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Falcons pound Waynedale to set up monster WCAL showdown
JEROMESVILLE -- The Hillsdale football team is on some kind of a roll. The Falcons have won four straight and have thrust themselves into a shot at the Wayne County Athletic League title.
Carey triggers avalanche over McComb
Carey's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McComb during a 3-1 blowout on October 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 3, McComb squared off with Arcadia in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DeVito's 4 TDs pace Shelby's pounding of River Valley
SHELBY -- A fast start and a fresh frosh powered Shelby to a convincing win over River Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash. The Whippets unleashed freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to power his team to a 37-20 victory.
Reynoldsburg busts Lancaster
Reynoldsburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Lancaster for a 34-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Raiders registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Gales.
Gooseggs: Carey hands Bucyrus a shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Bucyrus 54-0 on October 7 in Ohio football. Carey pulled in front of Bucyrus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
Colonel Crawford hammers Wynford to get back on winning track
BUCYRUS -- After two tough, tight losses, the Colonel Crawford football team regained its footing on Friday night. The Eagles spanked Wynford 49-7 to pick up a Northern 10 road win. Winning was a sight for sore eyes after losses to Carey (7-3) and Upper Sandusky (30-29) in back-to-back weeks.
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
