Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Grove City Christian uses explosive start to detonate Millersport

Grove City Christian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-6 victory over Millersport at Millersport High on October 7 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 23, Millersport faced off against Paden City and Grove...
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion comes up short in matchup with Highland

Highland trucked Galion on the road to a 35-21 victory in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Galion through the first quarter.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown tacks win on East Knox

Fredericktown stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-8 win over East Knox on October 7 in Ohio football. Fredericktown moved in front of East Knox 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms

MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg ekes out victory against Danville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Centerburg chalked up in tripping Danville 16-11 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Blue Devils took an 8-7 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey triggers avalanche over McComb

Carey's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McComb during a 3-1 blowout on October 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 3, McComb squared off with Arcadia in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CAREY, OH
richlandsource.com

DeVito's 4 TDs pace Shelby's pounding of River Valley

SHELBY -- A fast start and a fresh frosh powered Shelby to a convincing win over River Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash. The Whippets unleashed freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to power his team to a 37-20 victory.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg busts Lancaster

Reynoldsburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Lancaster for a 34-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The Raiders registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Gales.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Carey hands Bucyrus a shutout

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Carey bottled Bucyrus 54-0 on October 7 in Ohio football. Carey pulled in front of Bucyrus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Colonel Crawford hammers Wynford to get back on winning track

BUCYRUS -- After two tough, tight losses, the Colonel Crawford football team regained its footing on Friday night. The Eagles spanked Wynford 49-7 to pick up a Northern 10 road win. Winning was a sight for sore eyes after losses to Carey (7-3) and Upper Sandusky (30-29) in back-to-back weeks.
BUCYRUS, OH

