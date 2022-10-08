The Extra Point: Headland vs Carroll

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday night marked the first week of high school football being played in the month of October. That means it is about time for teams to start wrapping up playoff spots.

5A region two is one of the smaller regions throughout the entire AHSAA with just six teams in the region.

Headland and Carroll seem to be playoff bound, both with a sizeable lead over Greenville and Rehobeth who also played Friday night.

Eufaula and Charles Henderson have taken off sitting undefeated in region play.

The winner between Headland and Carroll will most likely take the third spot in 5A region two.

Carroll wins 42-8.

