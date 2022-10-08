Live Action with Carolina Basketball kicks off Tar Heels’ season

We’ve already reached the halfway point of the season. The NC State defense and Wake Forest, as a whole, are as good as advertised. But the first half of the college football season in North Carolina has been mostly unpredictable.
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
Duke is averaging just 132 passing yards in its two conference games. That ranks last in the ACC in league-play only. UNC’s pass defense, also in just two games, ranks last in the league having allowed an average of 335 passing yards.
“Devin’s super tough and he will grind,” Dave Doeren said. “There isn’t a timeline. It could be this week, it could be six weeks. It’s really going to come down to how he recovers. We’re excited the news was what it was.”
Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
Quarterback Devin Leary could only watch from the sideline as the Pack mounted an improbable second-half comeback to beat FSU without him. “This team doesn’t quit,” Dave Doeren said. “They don’t flinch. They believe in each other.”
Not blessed with tremendous depth as new coach Mike Elko works to build up the program, the Blue Devils are feeling the pain as injuries pile up. That, along with penalties and offensive line woes, are concerning.
Jack Chambers could start at QB for the Wolfpack against the undefeated Orange, which leads the ACC in scoring defense (14.0 points a game) and total defense (271.6 yards) and is second in rushing defense (95.0 yards).
The Tar Heels’ first goal-line stand of the season was completed in their 3-point win. The defense has come a long way in the last two weeks from the team that gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter against Appalachian State.
After Leary left with an injury, the Pack battled its way to a win. Devan Boykin’s interception with 38 seconds left ended any hope FSU had of winning and gave NC State a gutsy, hard-earned victory, its 14th in a row at home.
Leary received a measure of good news in the moments after the injury, NC State coach Dave Doeren said, when the X-rays on Leary’s arm came back negative. Doeren said Leary would undergo an MRI on Sunday “and we’ll know more then.”
For the first time this season, Wake Forest is ranked ahead of NC State. The Pack fell one spot after its 19-17 win over Florida State on Saturday, and the Demon Deacons moved up a spot after beating Army 45-10.
The Blue Devils lost two starting players on offense to injury in the first half while also seeing starting linebacker Shaka Heyward ejected due to a targeting penalty in their three-point loss to the Yellow Jackets.
UNC looks the part of ACC Coastal front-runner after its win at Miami. The Tar Heels are alone in first place, as the other six teams each have at least one loss. Mack Brown called linebacker Cedric Gray the MVP on UNC’s defense.
NC State and Florida State suffered ACC defeats last weekend to Atlantic Division foes Clemson and Wake Forest, respectively. The Seminoles and Pack play Saturday night with each needing a win to stay close in the division race.
