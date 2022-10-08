ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Live Action with Carolina Basketball kicks off Tar Heels’ season

By Kaitlin McKeown
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

The University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams debuted their teams for the upcoming season Friday night, Oct. 6, 2022 with Live Action with Carolina Basketball.

The event, held in the Smith Center, featured player and coach introductions, a combined three-point shooting contest and intra-squad scrimmages by both teams.

Check out photos from the event by News & Observer staff photojournalist Kaitlin McKeown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ticAn_0iQtv8Au00
Brothers Cash Lindsay, 3, and Tripp Lindsay, 4, smile as they wait to be admitted to the Dean E. Smith Center prior to “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGHOK_0iQtv8Au00
Crowds wait to be admitted to the Dean E. Smith Center prior to “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1px8pb_0iQtv8Au00
Fans react as the North Carolina men’s basketball team is introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MELX_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s R.J. Davis is greeted by fans as he is introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWIHn_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis waves to the crowd during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zeedp_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Leaky Black holds up a 2022 Final Four banner after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFjbd_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Pete Nance admires the Final Four ring of Rob Landry during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404ZWa_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot is greeted by fans after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziI7G_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart takes a selfie with players during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDt6B_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams and Kayla McPherson hug after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1kxa_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Pete Nance is fouled by Seth Trimble during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Upkd_0iQtv8Au00
Seth Trimble drives past Armando Bacot during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT9Os_0iQtv8Au00
Seth Trimble looks to pass while driving between Creighton Lebo and Armando Bacot during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgZqZ_0iQtv8Au00
Armando Bacot and Will Shaver battle for a rebound during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358D0g_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina men’s basketball players react to a skills contest during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Y1M_0iQtv8Au00
North Carolina’s Eva Hodgson high-fives Kendall Geer, 7, during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWIaa_0iQtv8Au00
Paulina Paris drives by Alexandra Zelaya during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwYfd_0iQtv8Au00
Anya Poole looks to shoot over Alexandra Zelaya during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn0dN_0iQtv8Au00
Deja Kelly shoots over Alexandra Zelaya during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

