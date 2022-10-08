Live Action with Carolina Basketball kicks off Tar Heels’ season

The University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams debuted their teams for the upcoming season Friday night, Oct. 6, 2022 with Live Action with Carolina Basketball.

The event, held in the Smith Center, featured player and coach introductions, a combined three-point shooting contest and intra-squad scrimmages by both teams.

Check out photos from the event by News & Observer staff photojournalist Kaitlin McKeown.

Brothers Cash Lindsay, 3, and Tripp Lindsay, 4, smile as they wait to be admitted to the Dean E. Smith Center prior to “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Crowds wait to be admitted to the Dean E. Smith Center prior to “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Fans react as the North Carolina men’s basketball team is introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis is greeted by fans as he is introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis waves to the crowd during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Leaky Black holds up a 2022 Final Four banner after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Pete Nance admires the Final Four ring of Rob Landry during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot is greeted by fans after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart takes a selfie with players during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams and Kayla McPherson hug after being introduced during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Pete Nance is fouled by Seth Trimble during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

Seth Trimble drives past Armando Bacot during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

Seth Trimble looks to pass while driving between Creighton Lebo and Armando Bacot during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

Armando Bacot and Will Shaver battle for a rebound during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina men’s basketball players react to a skills contest during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

North Carolina’s Eva Hodgson high-fives Kendall Geer, 7, during “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

Paulina Paris drives by Alexandra Zelaya during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown

Anya Poole looks to shoot over Alexandra Zelaya during a scrimmage at “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” at the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown