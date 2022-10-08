ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk

By Sydney Haulenbeek
 2 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.

Two screens will be available for viewing, and you can either bring a chair and blanket and watch on the lawn, or watch from your car and tune in on your radio. Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:15 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase on-site at Ryan’s Steaks & Cakes and Mike’s Italian Ice. Popcorn and kettle corn will also be sold.

