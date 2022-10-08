DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in the passenger seat of a car going through a fast food drive-thru. The victim was identified as Nehemiah Barksdale.

Frazier approached the car and shot at Barksdale seven times. The DA said Barksdale was struck four times. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The gun was later recovered and was reported to be a ghost gun, the DA said.

According to the DA, it was alleged that Frazier has a prior strike conviction related to gang activity. The allegation will be resolved at his sentencing hearing.

Frazier faces a maximum sentence of 81 years to life in prison. The hearing will be on Oct. 28.

