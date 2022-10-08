ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eawtY_0iQtukKW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in the passenger seat of a car going through a fast food drive-thru. The victim was identified as Nehemiah Barksdale.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Breaking News Alerts

Frazier approached the car and shot at Barksdale seven times. The DA said Barksdale was struck four times. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The gun was later recovered and was reported to be a ghost gun, the DA said.

Sacramento State police searching for sexual assault suspect

According to the DA, it was alleged that Frazier has a prior strike conviction related to gang activity. The allegation will be resolved at his sentencing hearing.

Frazier faces a maximum sentence of 81 years to life in prison. The hearing will be on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a suspect who they believed shot a man last week in the city. Asia Kinslow, 31, was arrested after being found in a tent around W and 14th Streets, police said. The shooting happened nearby at X and 13th streets on Oct....
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.  According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
LINCOLN, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing

The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Sentencing#Sacramento State#Violent Crime#Barksdale Seven Times#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation

CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man fatally stabbed on Broadway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened along Broadway on Saturday night. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadway. Sacramento police officers responded to the call of an assault. When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries from at least a single stab wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel. A second man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He has been contacted by the police, according to Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester. Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, due to the circumstances, Lester says. The motive for the stabbings remains under investigation; however, police believe a disturbance of some kind happened before the assault. Police do not believe there are outstanding suspects. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man who was killed after his next of kin has been notified. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Stockton community bands together after serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Community working to prevent downtown shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks six months since a Sacramento DJ was shot and killed at his Natomas home. Friends and family of Giovanni “DJ Gio” Pizano came together Sunday afternoon to not only honor him but spark a conversation about preventing gun violence. “It is like losing a part of me, that I […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy