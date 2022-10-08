Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
WMTW
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
wabi.tv
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. His body...
wgan.com
Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine
LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
WPFO
Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide
ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
foxbangor.com
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
Augusta Police Arrest Child in Connection With Big Apple Robbery Where Firearm Was Displayed
According to a press release from Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with last week's robbery of the Stone Street Big Apple. Police say that on Thursday, Augusta Police officers were able to take a juvenile from Augusta into custody in...
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested
Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
wgan.com
Missing man sought by Brewer police found safe
UPDATE: Police say Madore has been safely located. Police in Brewer have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from an inn. Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Davis Madore. He was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Student charged, Brewer police investigate multiple school threats
BREWER, Maine — One student has been charged after the Brewer Police Department investigated multiple threats made to Brewer schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post shared on Wednesday evening, the Brewer Police Department investigated two, separate threats made to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School after hours.
Police safely locate missing man in Brewer
BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust
BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
