Local church helps single-parent families experience Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — All the rides, food and games of the Tulsa State Fair can really put a dent in bank accounts, especially for single parents. That’s why Victory Church paid to for more than 300 single-parent families to have fun at the Tulsa State Fair. Joshua Clinkscales...
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive.
Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
Tulsa Police Department Joins OSU-Tulsa, TCC To Help People Interested In Careers In Law Enforcement
Local organizations are coming together to encourage college students to think about a career in law enforcement as departments all over struggle to recruit new hires. Saturday’s explore public safety event allowed anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to meet Tulsa Police Department Officers and see TPD vehicles up close while also learning about careers in public safety.
oruoracle.com
ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’
Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
News On 6
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
Victory Church takes single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair
Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.
Saint Francis Health System employees honored with key to city
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum honored more than 10,000 employees of the Saint Francis Health System with a key to city Saturday night, according to Saint Francis. The key was not just for two years of non-stop COVID work, but also honored them for not closing their doors after the mass shooting that happened last June. Once out of lockdown, the hospital still received patients while also treating and attempting to save their own coworkers and patients also caught up in the violence.
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Police identify suspect in Tulsa McLain shooting
According to the Tulsa Police Department, the McLain shooting suspect is in custody.
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
City of Broken Arrow to begin street resurfacing project
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 17th, the City of Broken Arrow Streets Division will begin resurfacing South Elm Place from the Creek Turnpike to Tucson Street, the city announced. During the course of the project, there will be lane restrictions, but no anticipated road closures are expected,...
News On 6
City Of Broken Arrow, BA Chamber Of Commerce Work To Provide Support To Businesses
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A joint effort between the City of Broken Arrow and the Chamber of Commerce is now underway to help provide support to businesses. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details.
News On 6
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
Police escort held through Bartlesville for Bartlesville Police dog
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A police escort was held through Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon for Bartlesville Police K9 Sid. On Friday, Bartlesville Police Department (BAPD) said Sid had an inoperable form of cancer and was going to be put to rest. The escort took place Saturday at noon, starting at...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
News On 6
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
