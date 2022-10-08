ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Pickington, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Pickington.

The Grove City High School football team will have a game with Pickerington North High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Grove City High School
Pickerington North High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

The Groveport Madison football team will have a game with Pickerington Central High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Groveport Madison
Pickerington Central High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

The Groveport Madison football team will have a game with Pickerington Central High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.

Groveport Madison
Pickerington Central High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Boys Football

Comments / 0

Related
Asheville Citizen-Times

WNC high school football 2022: Week 8 stat leaderboard with top passers, rushers, receivers

Each week during the 2022 North Carolina high school football season, the Citizen Times will update the WNC leaderboards, highlighting the players who are having standout years. This week brings another new leading rusher, as Reynolds running back Max Guest takes over the top spot from Robbinsville's Cuttler Adams. A 543-yard performance from Asheville Christian Academy quarterback Javier Rice has pushed him over the 2,000-yard mark this season. ...
ASHEVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

White River Junction, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brattleboro Union High School football team will have a game with Hartford High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#City High#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Blade

2022 girls soccer postseason seeds, matchups for Toledo-area teams

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released girls soccer postseason seeds and brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Here are schedules for districts including Toledo-area teams. DIVISION I AT SYLVANIA Oct. 19■ No. 15 Sandusky at No. 1 Perrysburg■ No. 10 Bowling Green at No. 8 Findlay■ No. 15 Bowsher at No. 2 Northview■ No. 12 Springfield at No. 7 Ashland
OHIO STATE
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy