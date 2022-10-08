ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randleman, NC

Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loDdu_0iQtuEHO00

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Randleman is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Oak Grove vs. North Davidson

Western Alamance vs. Williams

Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford

Grimsley vs. Ragsdale

South Davidson vs. Thomasville

Trinity vs. Eastern Randolph

Parkland vs. East Forsyth

Southwest Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford

Mount Tabor vs. Davie County

West Forsyth vs. Reagan

Dudley vs. Northeast Guilford

Smith vs. Southern Guilford

Montgomery Central vs. Ledford

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Southwestern Randolph vs. Wheatmore

Jordan-Matthews vs. Cummings

