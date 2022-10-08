Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO