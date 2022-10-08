Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Randleman is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Oak Grove vs. North Davidson
Western Alamance vs. Williams
Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford
Grimsley vs. Ragsdale
South Davidson vs. Thomasville
Trinity vs. Eastern Randolph
Parkland vs. East Forsyth
Southwest Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford
Mount Tabor vs. Davie County
West Forsyth vs. Reagan
Dudley vs. Northeast Guilford
Smith vs. Southern Guilford
Montgomery Central vs. Ledford
North Forsyth vs. Walkertown
Southwestern Randolph vs. Wheatmore
Jordan-Matthews vs. Cummings
