NAMI Walks Bakersfield's way on Saturday in Yokuts Park

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , nearly one in five adults in the United States live with a mental illness. In 2020, this amounted to over fifty million people.

On Saturday, October 8th, the National Association on Mental Illness will host its annual NAMI Walks Your Way event starting at 8:00 am in Yokuts Park. The annual walk brings in money for local support programs directed at helping the mentally ill in Kern County.

NAMI is a national organization with the gaol of creating a world where people who are affected by mental illness can live fulfilling lives in a caring, understanding community. The annual walk is the largest fundraising event for the Kern County chapter.

NAMI Kern County provides support groups, crisis intervention, and educational programs to the communities in Kern County to help both those in crisis and the people around them to better navigate their experiences with mental illness.

To get involved, register for the walk, find out about other services and events NAMI offers, or if you or someone you know needs help, you can find information, contact numbers and more at NAMI Kern County’s website .