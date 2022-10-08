On Friday evening, the three Chillicothe tennis players who qualified for Sectionals traveled to Excelsior Springs to battle for a coveted State Tennis spot. Senior Cami Carpenter, in her third and final trip to Sectionals, confidently captured her Singles win in straight sets against Excelsior Springs 6-2, 6-1. Juniors Rylee Washburn and Isabella Garr also won in straight sets against Excelsior Springs 6-0, 6-0. In the other two Section eight contests of the night, Cameron singles and Trenton Doubles won their matches to move on to State as well, which meant that Chillicothe’s own District 15 competition claimed all six State spots.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO