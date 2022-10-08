ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

CHS Softball Beats Hannibal 13-3 In Final Regular Season Game

The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Hannibal 13-3 in the final game of the regular season for the Lady Hornets. The squad finishes the regular season with a 24-6 record. Senior Kinlei Boley made history on Saturday when she set the single season homerun record at Chillicothe High School with her tenth homer.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

3 Lady Hornets Tennis Players Qualify For Individual States

On Friday evening, the three Chillicothe tennis players who qualified for Sectionals traveled to Excelsior Springs to battle for a coveted State Tennis spot. Senior Cami Carpenter, in her third and final trip to Sectionals, confidently captured her Singles win in straight sets against Excelsior Springs 6-2, 6-1. Juniors Rylee Washburn and Isabella Garr also won in straight sets against Excelsior Springs 6-0, 6-0. In the other two Section eight contests of the night, Cameron singles and Trenton Doubles won their matches to move on to State as well, which meant that Chillicothe’s own District 15 competition claimed all six State spots.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chilli XC Results At Kearney Invitational

YJ Lee: 47th – 22:52 (beat her PR time from state last yr) Kaylynn Cranmer with another career PR 23:14 was 52nd. Juliann Gabrielson medaled in 57th in 23:32 and her fastest time of the season. Both JV Boys medaled – Landyn Peterson with his 1st sub-21 (20:51) and...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Education
City
Odessa, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Savannah, MO
Sports
Chillicothe, MO
Sports
City
Savannah, MO
Savannah, MO
Football
Savannah, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Chillicothe, MO
Education
kttn.com

SUV demolished in Saturday night crash

A Maryville resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving traveled off Highway 46 west of Maryville. Thirty-three-year-old Amber Osborn was taken to Mosaic Lifecare in Maryville. The accident happened Saturday night two miles west of Maryville on Highway 46 as the westbound SUV went off...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

New amenities come to the splash pad

Workers recently began putting up the shade structures at the Thomson Splash ‘n’ Play on Maryville’s South Munn Avenue to verify all will build smoothly. The shelters will be taken down during the off-season and winter months and then be put back up before opening next spring.
MARYVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes

Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner

Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
MILAN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hornets Football Falls
mycameronnews.com

Homecoming festivities kickoff with Friday afternoon parade and pep rally

Downtown Cameron will be rife with school spirit with the Cameron High School homecoming parade set to begin 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pep rally at the Price Pavilion. The parade kicks off a slew of festivities, culminating at Dave Goodwin Field Friday night as the Cameron Dragons take on Lafayette with the Cameron Marching Dragon Band kicking off a halftime show, then the homecoming king and queen presentation to follow. This year’s king candidates include senior tennis standout Spencer Pratt, thespian Arthur Qualman, baseball letterman Graden Hammond and Caleb Rick, a senior lineman for the Dragons who will be the only candidate dressed in his team uniform for the ceremony.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

South Harrison Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

BETHANY, MO – South Harrison crowned its homecoming king and queen Luke Sweat and Rowan Hendren last night. Homecoming festivities continue this week with the parade on Friday beginning at 2 pm at Hy-Vee and continuing to the downtown square where the pep rally will take place. The parade and pep rally will be broadcast live on our Regional Radio Facebook page. The homecoming football game against Milan will be broadcast on KAAN Sports Radio 103.7 FM on Friday night beginning at 7 pm.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree

A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash

Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead KC! We are looking great with dry skies and highs near 80 for our Chiefs Monday. We are tracking a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain and storm chances. Another big drop with temperatures is ahead by midweek as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy