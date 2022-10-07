Read full article on original website
nec.edu
Women’s Soccer Battles Nationally Ranked Tufts
HENNIKER, N.H. – Facing one of the top programs not only in the region but in the nation in Tufts University, the New England College women's soccer team lost 9-0 to the visiting Jumbos on Sunday at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in non-conference action. THE BASICS.
nec.edu
Chin’s Trifecta Leads Field Hockey To First Conference Win of Season
HENNIKER, N.H. – Senior forward Drea Chin (Laconia, N.H.) scored three goals as the New England College field hockey team won 6-0 over visiting University of Maine at Farmington on Saturday afternoon at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) action. THE BASICS.
nec.edu
Murphy’s Bend Ties Women’s Soccer With Lions
HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College women's soccer team fought to a 1-1 tie against visiting Eastern Nazarene College on Saturday afternoon at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) action. THE BASICS. Score: Eastern Nazarene 1, New England College 1. Records:...
nec.edu
Finley, Jordan Compete for Cross Country at Westfield
NEC junior Keegan Finley (Fredericksburg, Va.) was the top finisher for the Pilgrims, finishing with a time of 24:43.00 in the women's 5k race, good for 49th place. NEC freshman Aleesa Jordan (Casco, Maine) posted a time of 28:33.00.
nec.edu
Aguilera’s 11 Saves Not Enough As Men’s Soccer Falters At Eastern Nazarene
Records: Pilgrims 4-1-1, 0-1-0 NECC | Lions 2-5-4, 1-0-0 NECC. Aguilera's 11 saves surpassed his previous career-high of eight set against Gordon this past Wednesday, giving him a combined 19 saves in two games for the week. NEC senior defender Robenson Saintil (West Palm Beach, Fla.) led NEC with three...
nec.edu
Men's Rugby Down Bison For First Win of Season
The game started strong for the Pilgrims with Isaiah White scoring the first try of the game to give the Grims a 5-0 lead. A back and forth game continued with an intense battle at the end of the match, with Nichols bringing the game to within 5 by a late try and conversation with only 2:33 remaining in the contest.
