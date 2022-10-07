ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

Women’s Soccer Battles Nationally Ranked Tufts

HENNIKER, N.H. – Facing one of the top programs not only in the region but in the nation in Tufts University, the New England College women's soccer team lost 9-0 to the visiting Jumbos on Sunday at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in non-conference action. THE BASICS.
MEDFORD, MA
Chin’s Trifecta Leads Field Hockey To First Conference Win of Season

HENNIKER, N.H. – Senior forward Drea Chin (Laconia, N.H.) scored three goals as the New England College field hockey team won 6-0 over visiting University of Maine at Farmington on Saturday afternoon at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) action. THE BASICS.
Murphy’s Bend Ties Women’s Soccer With Lions

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College women's soccer team fought to a 1-1 tie against visiting Eastern Nazarene College on Saturday afternoon at Don Melander Field in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) action. THE BASICS. Score: Eastern Nazarene 1, New England College 1. Records:...
Finley, Jordan Compete for Cross Country at Westfield

NEC junior Keegan Finley (Fredericksburg, Va.) was the top finisher for the Pilgrims, finishing with a time of 24:43.00 in the women's 5k race, good for 49th place. NEC freshman Aleesa Jordan (Casco, Maine) posted a time of 28:33.00.
Men's Rugby Down Bison For First Win of Season

The game started strong for the Pilgrims with Isaiah White scoring the first try of the game to give the Grims a 5-0 lead. A back and forth game continued with an intense battle at the end of the match, with Nichols bringing the game to within 5 by a late try and conversation with only 2:33 remaining in the contest.
