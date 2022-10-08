How the SBLive Top 25 fared in week 8: Lakota West and Austintown-Fitch win overtime thrillers

Lakota West and Archbishop Hoban remain unbeaten the top 3, Archbishop Moeller plays Saturday

Two games went past regulation in the Top 25 this week, as No. 1 Lakota West defeated No. 14 Fairfield in double overtime and No. 24 Austintown-Fitch needed four overtimes to beat No. 25 Wadsworth.

The rest of the Top 25 took care of business, with the only exception being No. 23 Wayne, who fell to Fairmont.

No. 2 Archbishop Moeller and No. 10 Riverside are in action on Saturday.

(Photo by Jeff Harwell)

How the Top 25 fared:

1. Lakota West, West Chester (8-0)

The Firebirds remained perfect with a 38-31 double overtime win over No. 14 Fairfield.





2. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (7-0)

Moeller travels to Northeast Ohio to play St. Ignatius this Saturday.





3. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (8-0) Last Week: 2

Make it a perfect 10. The Knights took home their 10th straight win over rival St. Vincent-St. Mary , 28-14



4. Princeton, Cincinnati (7-1) Last Week: 4

The Vikings won their third in a row, this time a 42-14 victory over Middletown.



5. Massillon (7-1) Last Week: 5

Make it seven in a row for the Tigers, as they downed Canisius (New York) 42-7.



6. St. Edward, Lakewood (7-1) Last Week: 6

The Eagles defeated Football North (Ontario, Canada) 35-18 in their final regular season home game.





7. Toledo Central Catholic (6-1) Last Week: 7

With Toledo Central Catholic leading 42-6 in the fourth quarter, the game was stopped due to gunshots outside the stadium .

8. Avon (7-1) Last Week: 9



Avon just keeps rolling with a 35-7 win over Berea-Midpark.



9. Medina (7-1) Last Week: 10

Can anyone slow down the Medina offense? So far, the answer is no. The Bees beat Brunswick 42-21



10. Riverside, Painesville (6-1) Last Week: 13

Riverside steps out of Ohio play this week and will play at Martinsburg (West Virginia) on Saturday.



11. Highland, Medina (8-0) Last Week: 14

The Hornets easily got to 8-0 with a 70-7 win over Cuyahoga Falls.



12. Elder, Cincinnati (6-2) Last Week: 8

Elder left the state and got back on a winning track with a 24-23 win over Roncalli (Indiana)

13. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (8-0) Last Week: 15

Winton Woods picked up its 17th straight win with a 28-14 victory over Milford



14. Fairfield (6-2) Last Week: 16



Fairfield fell for the second time in three weeks with a 38-31 loss to No. 1 Lakota West in double overtime.

15. Springfield (6-1) Last Week: 21

Springfield rolled to a 38-10 win No. 17 Centerville



16. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (6-2) Last Week: 18



The Warriors had no problems Friday night, defeating Lake Catholic 42-10.



17. Centerville (6-2) Last Week: 20

The Elks lost for the second time in three weeks, this time a 38-10 loss to No. 15 Springfield.



18. Hudson (8-0) Last Week: 25

Hudson’s hopes for an undefeated regular season are still intact after a 42-26 win over North Royalton.



19. Avon Lake (7-1) Last Week: 22

Make it four in a row for the Shoremen, as they beat Elyria 14-13.





20. West Holmes, Millersburg (8-0) Last Week: 23

The Knights remain unbeaten with a 63-39 win over Ashland.



21. Kings, Kings Mills (7-1) Last Week: 17

The Knights responded to their first loss of the season by bouncing back with a 14-10 win over Lebanon.



22. Marion Local, Maria Stein (8-0) Last Week: 24



The Flyers didn’t have any problems notching their 24th win in a row with a 48-0 victory over Anna.



23. Wayne, Huber Heights (5-3) Last Week: NR

The Warriors fell 26-21 to Fairmont after leading 21-20 late.

24. Austintown-Fitch (6-1) Last Week: NR

Fitch defeated No. 25 Wadsworth 42-35 in quadruple overtime.





25. Wadsworth (5-2) Last Week: NR

The Grizzlies fell to No. 24 Austintown-Fitch in quadruple overtime, 42-35.