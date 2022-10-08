ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth, OH

Cleveland.com

Kevin Stefanski speaks on 30-28 loss to the Chargers: Transcript

BEREA, Ohio - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday, regarding Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, like I mentioned yesterday, (CB) Denzel (Ward) is in the concussion...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns’ new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns’ run game was relentless against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Los Angeles couldn’t contain the ground game, allowing three rushing touchdowns. Nick Chubb made his mark on the fifth play of the first drive, a 41-yard touchdown. Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s last touchdown. The Browns gained 151 of their 213 total rushing yards in the first half, and their 187.3 rushing yards per game is second ranked in the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

