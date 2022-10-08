Read full article on original website
6 local volleyball teams state ranked in Top 20
Entering the final full week of the regular season in Ohio high school volleyball, a handful of Valley teams cracked the Top 20.
Week 8 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 8 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Alexander Ash, Chardon: A sophomore linebacker, Ash led the Hilltoppers’ defense...
Cleveland.com Top 25: More GLC showdowns loom, St. Edward’s standing can slide in final two weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships are being claimed and playoff positioning is being established. The top eight teams remain unchanged since last week in the cleveland.com high school football rankings, but Cleveland Heights and Hudson each moved up a spot and are now in the top 10 after clinching their league titles.
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 8. St. Edward’s Marvin Bell Jr. had two 7-yard touchdown runs of 7 yards and teammate Joshua Gribble scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards. Football North scored in...
Southwest’s stronghold in Division I state football rankings will be tested in Week 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Moeller returned to Cincinnati on Saturday with a 25-10 win against St. Ignatius in Parma and remains the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I. That will be put to the test Saturday when St. Edward, the preseason No. 1 and defending Division I...
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility, in good spirits and ‘in a good spot’ football-wise, Kevin Stefanski says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski saw an old, familiar face at the Browns facility on Monday in Deshaun Watson, who returned to the team on a limited basis halfway through his 11-game suspension per terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “He seems in a good spot,” Stefanski said on...
Browns Winners and Losers from Sunday’s loss to the Chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns were defeated by the Chargers on Sunday, 30-28, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. Remember where you were during “The Austin Ekeler Game”?. The Chargers running back rolled up 173 rushing...
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Nick Sandlin has shoulder strain, will not pitch for Guardians again in 2022 postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are moving on to face the Yankees in the American League Division Series, but right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin’s 2022 postseason run is over. Sandlin, 25, was removed from game two of Cleveland’s wild card series win against Tampa Bay on Saturday with an...
Kevin Stefanski speaks on 30-28 loss to the Chargers: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday, regarding Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, like I mentioned yesterday, (CB) Denzel (Ward) is in the concussion...
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
Kevin Love to miss Cleveland Cavaliers’ preseason game vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will join a trio of teammates -- Evan Mobley (sprained ankle), Ricky Rubio (torn ACL recovery) and Dylan Windler (ankle) -- on the sidelines for the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Love, 34, started...
11-year-old Struthers football player’s jersey retired after passing
It honored Nicolas Bennett, a local 11-year-old who passed way unexpectedly Sept. 3.
Guardians vs. Yankees? David vs. Goliath? Cleveland vs. New York? Bring it on! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Should I tell you about the Yankees and their $250 million payroll vs. the $69 million for the Cleveland Guardians?. How about all the labels that will be used for the Yankees and Guardians in the playoffs? David vs. Goliath?. Nah. Maybe SpongeBob SquarePants (Oscar Gonzalez)...
Cleveland.com photographers favorite photos from Cleveland Browns’ 30-28 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
CLEVELAND-- The Browns couldn’t quite pull off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Not even the good mojo from the hot-as-fire Cleveland Guardians that were in the stadium could sway the outcome. Guardians starting pitcher Tristan McKenzie got the crowd going before the game...
Browns’ new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, whose defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns’ run game was relentless against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Los Angeles couldn’t contain the ground game, allowing three rushing touchdowns. Nick Chubb made his mark on the fifth play of the first drive, a 41-yard touchdown. Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s last touchdown. The Browns gained 151 of their 213 total rushing yards in the first half, and their 187.3 rushing yards per game is second ranked in the NFL.
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns had trouble containing the Chargers’ ground game during Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. On 19 snaps, defensive end Isaac Rochell led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 85.4 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive end Jadeveon...
