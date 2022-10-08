Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders are based on results sent to MassLive. If a player’s information needs updating, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. This list was updated with missing stats at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts ninth shutout of season
Gabi Ritter led Westfield with three goals. Meghan Bowen, Shea Hurley, and Norah Bargatti each had one. Bowen also finished with three assists. Bargatti had two and Lilly Taglieri had one.
Springfield-Central football hands Westfield first loss of season, 52-0
WESTFIELD – There is Springfield-Central High School football … and then there is everyone else. That became quite apparent as the Central Golden Eagles chalked up another convincing victory Friday night, a 52-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Westfield at Bullens Field.
AIC’s Jordan Biro posts lone shootout goal after tie between Yellow Jackets hockey, No. 13 UMass
SPRINGFIELD – The No. 13 UMass men’s hockey team erased a two-goal deficit to force overtime during its season opener against American International College at the MassMutual Center on Saturday. Following a scoreless 3-on-3 extra period, the teams needed a shootout to declare a winner. After a quiet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nicolas Patrakis kicks game-winning field goal, leads No. 6 Minnechaug football past No. 11 Holyoke (video)
HOLYOKE – After No. 6 Minnechaug football and No. 11 Holyoke recorded 16 combined first-quarter points to begin Friday’s matchup, an offensive shootout seemed likely.
Unity Basketball: State Police team with Western Massachusetts Boys & Girls Clubs for new league
Teamwork. Relationships. And, fun. From the basketball court to the dinner table, it’s about more than just the game for the Massachusetts State Police Unity Basketball program. “The whole point of this is to build relationships,” said trooper Thomas Sullivan, the main organizer of the league, which kicked off...
Digging into Southwick’s past: UConn team takes ice age core sample at nature preserve
SOUTHWICK — Professor William Ouimet spent Friday afternoon the right way: standing in nearly knee-deep water in the Sofinowski Preserve, driving long metal tubes into the earth below the surface. Aided by his graduate students from the University of Connecticut, Ouimet had been drawn to Southwick by a series...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton. According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road has since reopened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armata’s Market ownership to take over Hampden’s Village Food Mart Tuesday
A beloved Longmeadow-based grocery store that’s been under reconstruction since a fire burnt the business down in November 2021 will take over ownership of Hampden’s Village Food Mart starting Tuesday. Village Food Mart, located at 43 Somers Road in Hamden, will officially switch ownership on Tuesday and join...
Summer on Strong wraps up season for Northampton restaurants keen on outdoor dining
NORTHAMPTON — This Columbus Day weekend, restaurants downtown will wrap up a second year of Summer on Strong while making plans for another season of the outdoor dining event in 2023. “Outdoor seating has been working,” said Robbie Bocon, general manager of Eastside Grill, one of nine participating bars...
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022
The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
Car v.s. bike accident in Northampton
Northampton police were called to a car v.s. bike crash Sunday night.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All sales Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Mary Jane Lane in Florence that sold for $330,000.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0