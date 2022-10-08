Read full article on original website
KCBD
Tech basketball programs to host Monday Night Madness
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech basketball programs will come together to host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the free event that will showcase the women’s and men’s teams to students and fans as the 2022-23 season approaches.
KCBD
Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming mid-term election. Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor. He made a stop in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech as he wrapped up his ‘Texas College Tour.’. “If...
KCBD
Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
KCBD
Texas Tech’s Allen Theatre to host ‘An Evening with Fran Lebowitz’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an “important humorist in the classic tradition.” Purveyor of urban cool and unapologetically opinionated, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist who stars in the 2021 Emmy-nominated, limited Netflix documentary series, Pretend It’s a City (dir. by Martin Scorsese). Once named one of the year’s most stylish women by Vanity Fair, she remains a style icon. Lebowitz lives in New York City, as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.
KCBD
SPEC holds electrical safety demonstration for Lubbock students
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Co-Op (SPEC) is hosting Lubbock 4th graders for an electric safety demonstration this week. SPEC says the demonstrations are a four-part program showing students the dangers of electricity and the technical skills needed to be a lineman. The 4th graders are learning about overhead and underground power lines, crew rescues, and general electric safety.
KCBD
Workforce Solutions South Plains hosts 22nd annual South Plains Career Expo
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 12pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The South Plains Career Expo is the premier career-education event and the largest of its kind in West...
KCBD
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
KCBD
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
KCBD
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
KCBD
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
KCBD
How retail competition will change your electric bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chandler
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chandler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for almost three months. He still has puppy energy and wants to play all day. Chandler has a big heart and is the life of the party. He would be great for an active family. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
KCBD
Warm up, then cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the South Plains - KCBD viewing area this morning. The main weather feature with this front is gusty breezes. A second, stronger, cold front will bring more dramatic, significant, weather changes late this weekend. Behind this morning’s cold front the...
KCBD
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
KCBD
Keep the heat on: Contractors advise preventative maintenance ahead of fall temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As mid-October approaches, it’s almost time for South Plains homeowners to turn on their heaters. Before the cooler temperatures arrive, it’s important to make sure heating systems are prepared to handle the change. Joe Brito, operations manager at Absolute Refrigeration, says too many people wait until the first freeze, causing contractors’ schedules to fill up quickly.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Black Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Black Cherry loves treats and knows basic commands. She is sweet, outgoing and gets along with other dogs....
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Moped driver dies following crash. Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th...
