Rustburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rustburg. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
VMI falls to ETSU 44-21
LEXINGTON, Va. – In a Southern Conference showdown on Saturday, the VMI Keydets came up short against East Tennessee State, 44-21. Seth Morgan was back under center for the Keydets. He looked sharp early as he led VMI down the field with the drive ending in a Korey Bridy touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
GOTW Highlight: E.C. Glass takes down Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Our game of the week wasn’t short of an impressive match. E.C. Glass took down the undefeated Amherst County on Friday night. The final score of the game was 24-7, E.C. Glass. Read pre-game coverage here.
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night. Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious. The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
Friday Night Blitz Week 7 – Unsung Hero – William Byrd’s Charlie Lutz
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is William Byrd assistant football coach Charlie Lutz. Charlie was nominated by his son in William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz. Coach Brad Lutz says his dad works hard in making sure the program has what it needs on a daily basis. Charlie helps with practice, filming, pre-game meals, fixing equipment, field maintenance and laundry. Coach Brad Lutz says he is blessed to share the game of football wit his dad every day. Charlie is an Army veteran and in law enforcement for 45 years.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott: UVA can't put everything on Brennan Armstrong
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses how his team needs to handle adversity, can't simply put everything on '5'
Area bands to perform in Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition
Altavista, Rustburg, William Campbell, Gretna, and Brookville are among the numerous bands scheduled to perform on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition. E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools’ band boosters co-host the Classic. The event will take place at Lynchburg City Stadium, with the National...
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
