VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is William Byrd assistant football coach Charlie Lutz. Charlie was nominated by his son in William Byrd head football coach Brad Lutz. Coach Brad Lutz says his dad works hard in making sure the program has what it needs on a daily basis. Charlie helps with practice, filming, pre-game meals, fixing equipment, field maintenance and laundry. Coach Brad Lutz says he is blessed to share the game of football wit his dad every day. Charlie is an Army veteran and in law enforcement for 45 years.

VINTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO