ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk opens to traffic

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPkPo_0iQtsDKF00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days.

During the closure of Carolina Road Bridge, several detour routes were used to mitigate traffic. These routes are currently being repaired and repaved, and crews are working on completing them as quickly as possible.


The project to replace the bridge began in January of 2022. It was originally forecasted to open by the end of August but supply chain issues caused a delay.

Information regarding all Capital Improvement Projects currently underway can be found online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk, VA
Sports
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Supply, VA
Suffolk, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Sports
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved in the accident. One occupant of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/one-person-dead-following-two-vehicle-crash-in-chesapeake/. One person dead following two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake. When officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles were involved...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Heavy Rain#Nexstar Media Inc
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located two...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man grazed by bullet in Ocean View area Saturday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area. A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue

The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Tracking the Trouble: Norfolk organization develops …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy