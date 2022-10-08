ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SALEM, VA
WSLS

LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd

BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
DALEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7

ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem defeats Pulaski Co., 49-14

SALEM, Va. – The Spartans have flown away with many successful missions – they’ve won ten state titles so far. On Friday, the Spartans had their minds set on getting yet another River Ridge District Crown. It was back and forth early in the game, but Salem’s...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

GOTW: E.C. Glass takes on Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Week 7 for high school football means the stakes are getting even higher with playoffs looming in just a matter of weeks. That means the matchups will continue to get better, and that’s true for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week, E.C. Glass at Amherst.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Area bands to perform in Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition

Altavista, Rustburg, William Campbell, Gretna, and Brookville are among the numerous bands scheduled to perform on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition. E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools’ band boosters co-host the Classic. The event will take place at Lynchburg City Stadium, with the National...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

An ‘udderly’ incredible rescue: Galax crews save cow from cellar

GALAX, Va. – What could’ve been a ‘cowtasrophy’ turned out to be an ‘udderly’ incredible rescue on Saturday in Galax. Around 11:49 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Road where they found a cow that had fallen seven feet into a cellar, the Galax Fire Department said.
GALAX, VA
WSLS

Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSLS

Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA

