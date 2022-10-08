Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Floyd County High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
WSLS
Salem defeats Pulaski Co., 49-14
SALEM, Va. – The Spartans have flown away with many successful missions – they’ve won ten state titles so far. On Friday, the Spartans had their minds set on getting yet another River Ridge District Crown. It was back and forth early in the game, but Salem’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
GOTW: E.C. Glass takes on Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Week 7 for high school football means the stakes are getting even higher with playoffs looming in just a matter of weeks. That means the matchups will continue to get better, and that’s true for our 1st and 10 Game of the Week, E.C. Glass at Amherst.
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
altavistajournal.com
Area bands to perform in Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition
Altavista, Rustburg, William Campbell, Gretna, and Brookville are among the numerous bands scheduled to perform on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition. E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools’ band boosters co-host the Classic. The event will take place at Lynchburg City Stadium, with the National...
WSLS
Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
WSLS
An ‘udderly’ incredible rescue: Galax crews save cow from cellar
GALAX, Va. – What could’ve been a ‘cowtasrophy’ turned out to be an ‘udderly’ incredible rescue on Saturday in Galax. Around 11:49 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 1500 block of Fairview Road where they found a cow that had fallen seven feet into a cellar, the Galax Fire Department said.
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
Comments / 0