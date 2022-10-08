ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say

By Jessica Willey
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

The City of Houston is closely looking at an apartment complex after two bodies were found just a few days apart from each other.

The city's Apartment Task Force spent hours at The Redford in the 1300 block of Redford Street along the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston on Friday, according to Councilmember Dave Martin, who represents the area.

While conducting a comprehensive inspection at the complex, the task force identified multiple security and safety issues, according to Martin.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a decomposed body was found wrapped inside blankets in an apartment closet.

Then five days after a massive fire broke out at the apartments on Oct. 1, a badly burned body was found inside another one of the buildings.

Since January 2022, ABC13 data shows there have been six other deadly shootings, one fatal stabbing, and at least 10 more non-fatal shootings.

Residents say it's the reason they don't spend much time outside.

"I've seen and heard so many people getting killed, stabbed, fires happening, finding deceased bodies, and it's really scary," Nicole Rivers, a resident of the complex, said. "This is, like, just horrible."

While at the apartment, ABC13 observed vacant and boarded-up apartments in every building, broken windows, and security gates left wide open.

The sign at the sprawling complex says it's under new management. No one could answer questions when ABC13 called on Friday.

According to council member Martin, the complex has hired private security and is working with Houston police on solutions.

"Something needs to be done here. They need to do something," a woman who recently moved out stated.

Rivers has a simple ask. "To feel safe and come home to have peace. That's it."

Comments / 17

rachel
2d ago

the city should look at la casita apartments on rosmond in Northside area. they have so many killings, robbery and drugs. it need to be shut down.

Reply(1)
3
 

