Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Quincy 35, Geneseo 17
See the highlights from Geneseo vs. Quincy in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
See the highlights from Rock Island vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
See the highlights from Iowa City West vs. Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal
In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander
Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
ourquadcities.com
High school sets hunger drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
KWQC
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois. In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received...
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Beck/Woods offer inspiration for new movie theater
Local 4 News has exclusive comments from filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are opening a new downtown Davenport movie theater — The Last Picture House — at 2nd and Iowa streets, next to Half Nelson restaurant and across Iowa Street from Bechtel Park. Beck, 37, and...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County candidate forum set
The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
ourquadcities.com
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
Comments / 0