Newport News, VA

Abdelrahman Mokhtar’s field goal, DC Corpening’s interception give Warwick 3-overtime win over Woodside

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBMMV_0iQtrbLm00
Warwick players celebrate after defeating Woodside in triple over time at Todd Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Newport News, Va. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Warwick-Woodside showdown that likely decided the Newport News city title was mostly a defensive struggle that became a battle of field-goal kickers after regulation. Fittingly, it was decided by defense.

Abdelrahman Mokhtar split the uprights with a 29-yard field goal to give Warwick the lead to start the third overtime. When DC Corpening intercepted a pass in the end zone on the next play, the No. 11 Raiders clinched a 20-17 win over the No. 10 Wolverines in their Peninsula District game Friday at Todd Stadium.

In addition to probably dethroning Woodside (5-1, 4-1 district) as city champs, the Raiders (6-1, 5-1) stayed on course to earn the program’s best regular-season record since 1955. That Warwick team finished a school-best 9-1 and, with three games it will be favored to win, this year’s team can match it.

Regulation ended with the teams tied at 14. With neither team able to dent the other’s defense, Mokhtar kicked a 20-yard field goal and Woodside’s Caine Jordan retaliated with a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 and send it into a second overtime.

Defenses were stout again in the second OT, and Jordan was wide left from 32 yards before Mokhtar was wide right from 23 yards. But Mokhtar’s kick in the third extra session was never in doubt, while Jordan did not get another chance because Corpening intercepted a pass by Woodside’s Tayvon Tyler.

Woodside was fired up to start the much-anticipated matchup and appeared poised to run away with it in the first half. Defensive back Jack Craddock set the tone by dropping a receiver for a 2-yard loss on the first play, and the Raiders punted after a three-and-out.

Ri’jon Hammond broke 55 yards on a draw on the Wolverines’ third play behind solid blocking by 325-pound David Applewhite and the huge offensive line. That set up Paul-Stephen Davis’ 5-yard touchdown run on a sweep that gave Woodside a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ secondary frustrated quarterback Eduardo Rios Jr., the Raiders’ breakout star, by intercepting him on the next three possessions. Jaden Gilliam made the first pick before Craddock returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to increase the Woodside lead to 14-0 with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Jeshon Simmons followed with a beautiful interception of a long pass, tipping the ball into the air as it appeared the Raiders’ Messiah Delhomme would snag it. Simmons then dove and grabbed it at the Woodside 10.

But Davis gave the staggering Raiders new life by fumbling at his 18. Six plays after Tysheek Baptist recovered it for the Raiders, Rios ran 2 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 5:45 left in the half.

Warwick should’ve tied the game on its next possession, but a receiver who was open 20 yards behind the defense dropped a pass from Rios and the score remained 14-7 at intermission. The Raiders did not flinch, however, and drove 53 yards on six plays with their first possession of the second half.

Ian Bacon covered 35 yards of the drive on five carries. His 14-yard run tied the score at 14 with 5:40 left in the third quarter, after which the defenses for both teams proved impenetrable.

#11 Warwick 20, #10 Woodside 17, 3 OTs

Woodside 14 0 0 0 3 0 0 - 17

Warwick 0 7 7 0 3 0 3 - 20

Woo - Davis 5 run (Jordan kick)

Woo - Craddock 55 interception return (Jordan kick)

War - Rios 5 run (Mohktar kick)

War - Bacon 14 run (Mohktar kick)

War - FG Mokhtar 20

Woo - FG Jordan 26

War - FG Mokhtar 29

