Houston, TX

WVNews

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 10-15 0-0 27, Williamson 3-7 1-2 8, Valanciunas 4-9 4-4 14, Graham 4-8 0-0 11, H.Jones 1-5 1-1 3, Butler Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 5-12 4-5 15, Nance Jr. 2-2 1-1 6, Plowden 1-6 0-0 2, Temple 1-5 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-8 1-1 11, Alvarado 2-8 0-0 4, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Petty Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Seabron 2-4 4-5 8. Totals 40-91 16-19 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

L.A. LAKERS (124) Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
WVNews

Orlando tops Columbus 2-1, earns final playoff berth in East

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Orlando City grabbed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Sunday. Orlando City (14-14-6) beat Columbus (10-8-16) for the seventh time in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL's only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune. Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and the Eagles held on for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle's record streak. The Sounders' run ended this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio

New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team's throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance.
DETROIT, MI
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (10/9/22)

NEW ORLEANS (2-0 in preseason) at SAN ANTONIO (0-2 in preseason) 6 p.m. Central, Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM. New Orleans hoped to see its projected starting five together in preseason of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but Ingram (toe) has not played in a game yet, while McCollum (ankle) will miss his second straight contest at the AT&T Center. Jones and Ingram are both listed as questionable for Sunday. The Pelicans’ second unit (and third string, for that matter) have produced some excellent stretches in wins over Chicago and Detroit. On the San Antonio side, longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has made no bones about the fact that the Spurs are in development mode, joking recently that no one in Las Vegas should put the house on a championship from his youthful squad. Recent draftees Devin Vassell and Tre Jones (both from 2020) and Josh Primo (2021) figure to be prominent in the franchise’s efforts to rebuild, as will a trio of rookies drafted No. 10, 20 and 25 overall in June. The squad’s most proven NBA player, forward Keldon Johnson, has been sidelined by injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 144, MRA 97

In the fourth of six preseason games, the Thunder used a 38-point second quarter and a 19-4 run to begin a 48-point third period to break open a wide margin over Macabbi Ra’anana of Israel’s second division. With the goal of getting as much game action as possible for its young players, the Thunder used all 48 minutes of this one to put players in different positions to extend their comfort zones. In the end it was a 144-97 win in front of the home crowd, who will next come back to Paycom Center for the Thunder’s home opener on October 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
