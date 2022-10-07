Column: Yu gotta believe: Padres' Darvish shines against Scherzer in dominant NL wild-card victory

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, throwing against Mets during Game 1 of the NL wild-card series Friday at Citi Field in New York, outdueled Max Scherzer. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

On the mound for the Mets in the opening game of the NL wild-card series Friday at Citi Field stood Max Scherzer, the man who can cut down October lineups like a weed whacker.

The seemingly unflappable goliath, armed with a wrecking-ball resume.

The debate for many coming into the best-of-three against the underdog Padres was whether the best pitcher in the series would be Scherzer or equally dominant and decorated Jacob deGrom.

There was a giant, turnpike-sized hole in all that verbal jousting lurking behind Curtain No. 3: Padres starter Yu Darvish, one of the best in the NL.

Darvish held the Mets and their fifth-ranked scoring offense in check while the big bats chased Scherzer in a 7-1 win that put the Padres one victory away from the NLDS.

“The stadium was so loud that it felt like, basically, someone was screaming into my ears,” Darvish said of navigating a few early bumps, through translator Shingo Horie. “I just kind of reminded myself that it’s just noise and just go out there and do your thing.”

The Padres belted four home runs off the Mets’ fabled lineup disruptor, including one each from scuffling bats Josh Bell and Trent Grisham in a span of 20 pitches. Scherzer allowed 13 home runs in total this season, spread across 145 1/3 innings.

When Manny Machado launched the second in the fifth inning alone, seven pitches after Jurickson Profar's three-run shot, Scherzer left to New York’s ultimate show of tough love with a cascade of boos from the sellout crowd of 41,621.

As Scherzer reached the dugout, a fistfight nearly broke out in the first deck above the third-base line — between Mets fans.

Credit the win to the Padres clearing the offensive cobwebs, as long as you dump a dollop of the same on Darvish for his metronome steadiness that held the Mets in check … on the road … in one of the most raucous stadiums, in one of America’s most raucous cities … against a mammoth of the mound.

“You’re facing a pitcher that’s most likely going to go into the Hall of Fame. It’s a special pitcher you’re facing," Darvish said about where the night ranked. “Just being on that mound, being on that field, you know, today in this game, it’s just an (honor) for me.”

Darvish’s slug-like pace enraged most of Queens, but it also seemed to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the Mets. He refuses to be rushed. He refuses to operate on someone else’s schedule. He refuses, well, whatever deviates from his polished plan.

In the process, he carved out a bit of Padres history. He became the fourth player in franchise history to throw seven or more innings in a postseason game. He joined Ed Whitson (1984 vs. the Cubs), Kevin Brown (three times) and Andy Ashby (1998 vs. Atlanta).

Darvish had not thrown more than 6 2/3 innings in his postseason career.

“We knew Darvish was going to be a challenge, and he was," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "... (Missing early scoring chances), usually we answer there when we had a chance to, but Darvish wouldn't let us."

Added Showalter: “Darvish is on top of his game."

It wasn’t as if the stars suddenly aligned for Darvish. He already had beaten the Mets twice this season, with one coming against Scherzer. His second-half numbers should have wowed far more than they did, as the NL pitcher of the month in September recorded a 2.71 ERA in the second half with 97 strikeouts against just 15 walks.

Then again, the star aligned.

Mets fans booed when actor Emma Stone was shone on the massive video board wearing a Padres jacket next to husband Dave McCary, a comedian, writer and director from San Diego.

It was that kind of night for Darvish and the Padres.

“Oh man, he didn’t even have his best stuff," said Padres catcher Austin Nola, shaking his head. “He battled. He showed grit, guts, especially in that seventh inning with the long at-bat to (Mark) Canha. He just competed. He didn’t walk guys. He just made them hit it.

“With the spin and all the pitches he has, when it’s in the zone, it’s just extremely hard for hitters to adjust to that.”

If this was football, Darvish allowed the Padres to employ a textbook bend-without-breaking defense. Slugger Daniel Vogelbach and NL batting champ Jeff McNeil each cranked balls to the wall in the first three innings.

Darvish allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings of a win against the Mets at Petco Park on June 7 and one run on four hits with nine strikeouts on July 22 at Citi Field.

Darvish entered the opener 5-0 in eight career starts versus the Mets with 58 strikeouts and nine walks. He wrapped up his seven innings Friday with only one earned run, on Eduardo Escobar's home run in the fifth, striking out four with no walks and a glistening 72 strikes in his 101 pitches.

Most remarkable of all, Darvish pushed his string of consecutive starts of at least six innings to 24.

“We’re getting pretty spoiled. It’s kind of a typical Yu Darvish game, where he goes seven (innings), throws about 100 pitches, doesn’t give up much, pitches out of jams when he needs to and invents pitches along the way," Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

“Most starters you worry about the third and fourth time through the lineup, but not really with him when he’s going good because he can give you different looks all the way around.”

Scherzer, the name on most lips nationally as the opener arrived, lasted just 4 2/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on seven hits.

Was Darvish the best pitcher on the field Friday?

Yu better believe it.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .