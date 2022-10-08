ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Medina, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Medina.

The Brunswick High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Brunswick High School
Medina High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Rocky River High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.

Rocky River High School
Medina High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Football

wqkt.com

Green Local renaming football stadium after hall of fame coach

The Green Local School District’s board of education has approved a measure to rename Smithville High School’s football and track stadium in honor of former longtime hall of fame coach Keith Schrock. During his more than 30 years at Smithville, Schrock led the Smithies’ football team to 15 Wayne County Athletic League Titles and a state runner-up finish in 2002. His track teams, meanwhile, captured 25 league titles. A public reception for Schrock will be held this Friday night, from 5:30-6:30pm, in the high school’s newly renovated weight room. A ceremony honoring Schrock and the renaming of the stadium will also be held during Friday night’s halftime festivities.
GREEN, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun

Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
STARK COUNTY, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
