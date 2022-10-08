ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

wbiw.com

BNL football statistics

FOOTBALL STATISTICS (8 games) BNL – First downs 93 (53 by run, 32 by pass, 8 by penalty); Rushing 258-1,349 (168.6 per game, 5.2 per carry); Passing 76-175-3-1,094 (136.8 per game, 43.4 percent); Fumbles 6 (lost 2); Penalties 57-507 Opp. – First downs 103 (58 by run, 37 by...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars draw Shelbyville in sectional opener

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Stars pull back on reins, gallop forward out of sectional

BEDFORD – Every instinct, every electrical impulse crackling from the brain to the legs screams for speed. Run faster. During a distance race, five thousand kilometers of hills and heartache, that would be wrong. Bedford North Lawrence pulled back on the reins, normally the signal for a horse to...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL Marching Stars qualify for State Finals

BEDFORD – On Saturday October 8th, the Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars traveled to Jasper, IN, to perform their show, “Through the Clouds,” in the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims in hopes of qualifying to compete in the State Finals for marching bands. The Marching Stars had a successful...
BEDFORD, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
Augusta Free Press

UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?

Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warming up in Indiana to start the week!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project

INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE

