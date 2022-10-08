Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
BNL football statistics
FOOTBALL STATISTICS (8 games) BNL – First downs 93 (53 by run, 32 by pass, 8 by penalty); Rushing 258-1,349 (168.6 per game, 5.2 per carry); Passing 76-175-3-1,094 (136.8 per game, 43.4 percent); Fumbles 6 (lost 2); Penalties 57-507 Opp. – First downs 103 (58 by run, 37 by...
wbiw.com
Stars draw Shelbyville in sectional opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence will make its postseason debut in a new sectional against a totally new opponent. The Stars (4-4) will travel to Shelbyville (1-7) for the first round of Class 4A’s Sectional 23 on Oct. 21. BNL, which will start the chase for only its second sectional title, has never played the Golden Bears. That winner will face either No.8 Martinsville (6-2) or Greenwood (1-7) in the semifinal.
wbiw.com
Stars pull back on reins, gallop forward out of sectional
BEDFORD – Every instinct, every electrical impulse crackling from the brain to the legs screams for speed. Run faster. During a distance race, five thousand kilometers of hills and heartache, that would be wrong. Bedford North Lawrence pulled back on the reins, normally the signal for a horse to...
wbiw.com
BNL Marching Stars qualify for State Finals
BEDFORD – On Saturday October 8th, the Bedford North Lawrence Marching Stars traveled to Jasper, IN, to perform their show, “Through the Clouds,” in the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims in hopes of qualifying to compete in the State Finals for marching bands. The Marching Stars had a successful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
Augusta Free Press
UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
Scott Satterfield Not Paying Attention to Outside Noise Surrounding Louisville
A lot of negativity was surrounding the Cardinals heading into their matchup at Virginia. Their head coach was not concerned with any of it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
cbs4indy.com
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project
INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
wdrb.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors to open new southern Indiana location Friday, Oct. 7
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday off Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling. The company said Jeffersonville was the...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Comments / 0