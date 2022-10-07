ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
SB Nation

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat

Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
BBC
BBC

Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
BBC

Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey

Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus pay tribute to Asamoah with highlights compilation

Earlier this week, Kwadwo Asamoah announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 33. The Ghanaian played for Udinese, Inter and Cagliari, but his most memorable stint remains his time at Juventus between 2012 and 2018. The Bianconeri’s official website paid tribute to the wingback with a compilation...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Southampton

Manchester City host Southampton in Premier League action and our contributors have their ideas on how the match will play out. We start off as always with our very own Manc Pete. It should be noted that Pete nailed the scoreline against Copenhagen with a shout of City 5-0 FCC.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
The Independent

Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses

Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
SOCCER

