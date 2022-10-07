Read full article on original website
BBC
West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
BBC
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea have had a strong week - Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team have had a "strong week", following up a Champions League win over AC Milan with a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League
The Blues will be aiming for back-to-back victories in the group stages.
UEFA・
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton, Chelsea 3-0 Wolves and more: football clockwatch – as it happened
Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season, Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester and Newcastle routed Brentford
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Premier League – as it happened
Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal won a thrilling game to move back to the top of the Premier League
How to live stream West Ham vs Fulham and watch Premier League online from anywhere today, team news
Here's how to live stream West Ham vs Fulham no matter where you are today, with David Moyes' Irons looking to finally stack up wins and reel in the high-flying Cottagers.
SB Nation
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat
Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
Roy Keane hints at managerial return with Man Utd legend a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom
ROY KEANE was a shock visitor at Preston vs West Brom on Wednesday night to set tongues wagging about a managerial return. Manchester United legend Keane does want to be a boss again — as we revealed last year — despite his Sky Sports pundit role. But Steve...
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
Expected to challenge for promotion, the Baggies are down in the bottom three with just one win from 13 games
BBC
Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
BBC
Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey
Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus pay tribute to Asamoah with highlights compilation
Earlier this week, Kwadwo Asamoah announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 33. The Ghanaian played for Udinese, Inter and Cagliari, but his most memorable stint remains his time at Juventus between 2012 and 2018. The Bianconeri’s official website paid tribute to the wingback with a compilation...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Southampton
Manchester City host Southampton in Premier League action and our contributors have their ideas on how the match will play out. We start off as always with our very own Manc Pete. It should be noted that Pete nailed the scoreline against Copenhagen with a shout of City 5-0 FCC.
England & USA unveil 'protect the players' banner ahead of Wembley friendly
England and the USA unveiled a banner reading 'protect the players' ahead of Friday evening's fixture at Wembley as a joint show of solidarity for victims of sexual abuse
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom after poor start to the season
Steve Bruce has been sacked by West Brom after a poor start to the season that has left the club in the relegation zone. The decision follows a 0-0 draw at home against Luton Town, which extended the Baggies’ winless run in the Championship to eight matches. A club...
Everton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for crunch Premier League clash TODAY
EVERTON are hosting Manchester United TODAY, looking to extend their unbeaten run at the expense of Erik ten Hag's sorry side. The Toffees are unbeaten in seven matches under Frank Lampard, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in August. United, on the other hand, come into the...
Brighton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League – as it happened
MBM: Harry Kane’s first-half goal was enough for a win dedicated to the memory of Gian Piero Ventrone. Scott Murray was watching.
Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses
Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...
