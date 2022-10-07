Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran...

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO