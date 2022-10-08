Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Van beats Rusk 28-19
VAN, Texas — The Rusk Eagles went head-to-head with the Van Vandals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Van came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 28-19. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Pine Tree 44-31
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Whitehoue Wildcats in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 44-31. Click the video above for the highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35
LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lancaster tops Tyler High 55-9
TYLER, Texas — The Lancaster Tigers went head-to-head with the Tyler High Lions in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Lancaster came away with the win, defeating Tyler High, 55-9. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being […]
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
Comments / 0