Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Local officials react to President Biden’s announcement on pardoning federal marijuana offenses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pardons are now on the way for simple possession of marijuana cases after President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement. President Biden hopes this will allow people access to employment, housing, or educational opportunities, but what does this mean for people locally?. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple...
Prosecutor, Indy attorney hope presidential pardons in marijuana cases lead to expungements down the road
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is taking action to help those convicted federally of simple marijuana possession, announcing Thursday he would be erasing prior convictions through pardons. It's a major step toward decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level. Nationwide, the political landscape is ever-changing on marijuana use and possession...
Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of loosening federal classification of the drug.Biden on Thursday will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans."Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Biden said in a statement. "Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while White...
I’m a Cop. It’s About Time We Ended Marijuana Prohibition.
“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
Corpus Christi attorney weighs in on President's pardon for federal possession of marijuana convictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local lawyer is breaking down President Biden's landmark announcement that he will pardon thousands of people with federal simple possession of marijuana convictions and what it means for people here at home. The move is part of the president's plan for federal marijuana reform.
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
NORML Op-Ed: Claims of 'Fentanyl-Laced Cannabis' Are Common, But Are They Accurate?
Rarely a week goes by without police or other public officials warning about so-called “fentanyl-laced” weed. Upon closer inspection, however, there’s little if any truth behind these sensational claims. A case in point: Police in Brattleboro, Vermont generated headlines last year when they, along with agents from...
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?
In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across...
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in
Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
