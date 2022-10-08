Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
WMTW
Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
wabi.tv
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. His body...
wgan.com
Maine State Police investigating homicide in Lamoine
LAMOINE (WGAN) – Maine State Police say that a death that took place at 1324 Shore Road in Lamoine is a homicide. The body was discovered on Monday when a friend of the alleged victim stopped by the house. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
WPFO
Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide
ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
foxbangor.com
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
Augusta Police Arrest Child in Connection With Big Apple Robbery Where Firearm Was Displayed
According to a press release from Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with last week's robbery of the Stone Street Big Apple. Police say that on Thursday, Augusta Police officers were able to take a juvenile from Augusta into custody in...
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested
Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
wgan.com
Missing man sought by Brewer police found safe
UPDATE: Police say Madore has been safely located. Police in Brewer have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from an inn. Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Davis Madore. He was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
Police safely locate missing man in Brewer
BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious
The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
wgan.com
Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange
A man is facing drugs trafficking charges after a traffic stop in LaGrange. According to CBS 13, The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy watched Codie Donlon, 26, of Milo commit multiple traffic violations on Mill St. last Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a search of his...
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor
A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
