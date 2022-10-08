Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
iBerkshires.com
Castro Leads Taconic Boys Past Hoosac Valley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered another hat trick Friday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Hoosac Valley. Ezra Ezan scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist for the Thunder, who completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Taconic (11-0-1) goes...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Blanks Smith Voc
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Monument Mountain football team gave Smith Vocational no chance to win on Friday, not letting a single point through in the team's 45-0 victory. The Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:51 left in the first quarter. They scored again at...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Hold Fall Day of Service Oct. 15
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students, faculty, and staff at MCLA will gather on campus at Venable Gym, then travel to different locations in the Northern Berkshires to do volunteer work. The...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B. Du Bois Center to Explore Black Roots at Benefit Concert
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy and Dewey will present Exploring Black Roots Music with Jake Blount on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dewey Memorial Hall in Sheffield. The concert is a benefit for the Du Bois Freedom Center,...
Temperatures drop Columbus Day weekend in New England
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why it's about to get a lot cooler this weekend.
iBerkshires.com
Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
outdoors.org
INNER BACKPACKER: AT BERKSHIRES - CHESHIRE - VT BORDER
Registration is required for this activity. This three-day, two-night backpack will cover 23 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Cheshire MA to the VT Border. We'll hike up to 10 miles a day, on moderate terrain over Mt Greylock and Mt Williams with a total ascent of 5,500' during the trip.. Both peaks have terrific views and the foliage should be at peak colors. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
