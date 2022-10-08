ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Castro Leads Taconic Boys Past Hoosac Valley

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered another hat trick Friday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Hoosac Valley. Ezra Ezan scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist for the Thunder, who completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Taconic (11-0-1) goes...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lee, MA
Sports
City
Ludlow, MA
Ludlow, MA
Sports
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Sweeps#Volleyball#Autumn Schwab
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
GRANVILLE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road

HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
HUNTINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy