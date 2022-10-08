A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO