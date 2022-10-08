Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
Castro Leads Taconic Boys Past Hoosac Valley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered another hat trick Friday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Hoosac Valley. Ezra Ezan scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist for the Thunder, who completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Taconic (11-0-1) goes...
Car v.s. bike accident in Northampton
Northampton police were called to a car v.s. bike crash Sunday night.
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
Bomb scare in Athol Friday
The Athol fire department was called to a report of an explosive at a home Friday.
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Preston Longo, Shane Becker lead No. 3 East Longmeadow football over No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 3 East Longmeadow two possessions ahead of No. 9 West Springfield, the Spartans had the ball at the Terriers 10-yard line looking to put the game away. On second-and-goal, quarterback Shane Becker turned and...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
Follow-up: Chicopee car crash on Springfield Street Saturday
A 22news follow-up now on a car crash in Chicopee Saturday night.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
iBerkshires.com
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
Trailer fire put out in Southampton Sunday
The Southampton Fire Crew were called to a report of a trailer on fire.
Fall means uptick in business for Ludlow farm
Fall foliage is finally beginning to show in Western Massachusetts and that means it's time for pumpkins, cider, and one last scoop of ice cream.
TRAFFIC: I-291 exit ramp closures on Mass Pike this week
MassDOT will be conducting paving and pavement marking operations on the Mass pike in Chicopee starting Monday night.
