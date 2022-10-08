Read full article on original website
Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
LaFerriere Leads Taconic Golfers to One-Stroke Win
LEE, Mass. – Cam LaFerriere carded a 43 Friday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 182-183 win over Lee, the Thunder’s second one-stroke win in as many days. Camdyn McKillop came in with a 45, and Mitchell Hall and Anthonio Scalise each carded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for Taconic (5-7).
Undefeated showdowns on week five of the Friday Night Football Frenzy
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week five featured two match ups of undefeated teams on the Friday Night Football Frenzy. Oxford (5-0) hosted Quaboag (4-1) in a rematch of a playoff game from a season ago. After the defenses largely controlled the first half, Oxford's offense gained control in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-7 win. Quarterback Lucas Lambert once again showed off his dual threat capability by rushing for a touchdown and throwing for three more.
MCLA to Hold Fall Day of Service Oct. 15
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students, faculty, and staff at MCLA will gather on campus at Venable Gym, then travel to different locations in the Northern Berkshires to do volunteer work. The...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Serious car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
There was heavy police activity following a serious car crash in front of the Rumbleseat bar in Chicopee on Springfield street on Saturday night.
Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely
Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
Williamstown DIRE Committee to Consider 'Purpose' Document
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity committee last week decided it needs a little more time to respond to an evolving purpose statement its members have been discussing with members of the Select Board. The latter body had hoped to have a response from the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial...
W.E.B. Du Bois Center to Explore Black Roots at Benefit Concert
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy and Dewey will present Exploring Black Roots Music with Jake Blount on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dewey Memorial Hall in Sheffield. The concert is a benefit for the Du Bois Freedom Center,...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
