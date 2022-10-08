Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Volleyball Sweeps Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Jackie Brannan had 10 kills Friday to lead the Mount Greylock volleyball team to a three-set win over Chicopee High. Brannan also registered three blocks in the 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win. Celina Savage had seven kills and five aces, and Emily Mole recorded five kills and...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Sweeps Ludlow on Road
LUDLOW, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 15 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team earned a three-set win at Ludlow. Makayla Schuerer had seven digs to go with 23 assists in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win. Karalynn Hopkins had nine kills and pulled up 18 digs. Lee (6-5)...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Blanks Smith Voc
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Monument Mountain football team gave Smith Vocational no chance to win on Friday, not letting a single point through in the team's 45-0 victory. The Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:51 left in the first quarter. They scored again at...
iBerkshires.com
LaFerriere Leads Taconic Golfers to One-Stroke Win
LEE, Mass. – Cam LaFerriere carded a 43 Friday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 182-183 win over Lee, the Thunder’s second one-stroke win in as many days. Camdyn McKillop came in with a 45, and Mitchell Hall and Anthonio Scalise each carded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for Taconic (5-7).
No. 10 Pittsfield football holds off No. 19 Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The No. 10 Pittsfield football team may have beaten No. 19 Chicopee by two touchdowns Friday, but the game was far closer than the 30-16 final score showed.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Golfers Finish Perfect Regular Season
DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin carded a 1-under 34 on the front nine at Wahconah Country Club to lead Wahconah to a win over Monument Mountain to complete a perfect 14-0 season. McLaughlin took home medalist honors after recording birdies on the fifth, seventh and eighth holes and finishing...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Hold Fall Day of Service Oct. 15
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students, faculty, and staff at MCLA will gather on campus at Venable Gym, then travel to different locations in the Northern Berkshires to do volunteer work. The...
Serious car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
There was heavy police activity following a serious car crash in front of the Rumbleseat bar in Chicopee on Springfield street on Saturday night.
outdoors.org
INNER BACKPACKER: AT BERKSHIRES - CHESHIRE - VT BORDER
Registration is required for this activity. This three-day, two-night backpack will cover 23 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Cheshire MA to the VT Border. We'll hike up to 10 miles a day, on moderate terrain over Mt Greylock and Mt Williams with a total ascent of 5,500' during the trip.. Both peaks have terrific views and the foliage should be at peak colors. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
iBerkshires.com
Big Y to Support Hurricane Ian Relief
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Wednesday, Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown DIRE Committee to Consider 'Purpose' Document
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity committee last week decided it needs a little more time to respond to an evolving purpose statement its members have been discussing with members of the Select Board. The latter body had hoped to have a response from the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial...
