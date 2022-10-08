ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX2Now

Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elmbank Avenue, located in the Greater Ville. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Toddler shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A toddler was injured in a south St. Louis shooting Monday. The shooting happened in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway before 12:30 p.m. The boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A News 4 crew in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Guns#Caught On Camera#Juveniles
KMOV

Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting 'frequent shoplifters'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting "frequent shoplifters" Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are "frequent shoplifters" were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South

ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Four indicted on gun charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
ALTON, IL

