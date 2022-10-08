Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police tell News 4 they received a call around 4:00 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off...
Toddler shot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A toddler was injured in a south St. Louis shooting Monday. The shooting happened in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway before 12:30 p.m. The boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A News 4 crew in the...
Parents raise concern about dangerous driving near U City schools
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jeri Bross’ 8-year-old son, Dylan, attends Christ The King Catholic School in University City. Last week while picking up her son after school, she encountered a car with two teens in it that was driving the wrong way in front of the school. “And...
Woman hit by car, killed in South City; search on for driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in South City Sunday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Spring just after 6:45 p.m. Police say the victim was standing in the parking lane or in a lane of traffic when she was hit by a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
15-year-old boy shot in back in north St. Louis Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and injured in St. Louis Sunday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on Elmbank Avenue near Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. Police said the boy was shot...
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Sunday in Tower Grove South
ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Three charged in Belleville shooting tied to home invasion and armed robbery
One man and two women face criminal charges in a shooting investigation also tied to a home invasion and armed robbery in Belleville.
