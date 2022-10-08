Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
Castro Leads Taconic Boys Past Hoosac Valley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered another hat trick Friday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Hoosac Valley. Ezra Ezan scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist for the Thunder, who completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Taconic (11-0-1) goes...
iBerkshires.com
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Lee Sweeps Ludlow on Road
LUDLOW, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 15 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team earned a three-set win at Ludlow. Makayla Schuerer had seven digs to go with 23 assists in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win. Karalynn Hopkins had nine kills and pulled up 18 digs. Lee (6-5)...
iBerkshires.com
LaFerriere Leads Taconic Golfers to One-Stroke Win
LEE, Mass. – Cam LaFerriere carded a 43 Friday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 182-183 win over Lee, the Thunder’s second one-stroke win in as many days. Camdyn McKillop came in with a 45, and Mitchell Hall and Anthonio Scalise each carded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for Taconic (5-7).
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Blanks Smith Voc
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Monument Mountain football team gave Smith Vocational no chance to win on Friday, not letting a single point through in the team's 45-0 victory. The Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:51 left in the first quarter. They scored again at...
outdoors.org
INNER BACKPACKER: AT BERKSHIRES - CHESHIRE - VT BORDER
Registration is required for this activity. This three-day, two-night backpack will cover 23 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Cheshire MA to the VT Border. We'll hike up to 10 miles a day, on moderate terrain over Mt Greylock and Mt Williams with a total ascent of 5,500' during the trip.. Both peaks have terrific views and the foliage should be at peak colors. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history
PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B. Du Bois Center to Explore Black Roots at Benefit Concert
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy and Dewey will present Exploring Black Roots Music with Jake Blount on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dewey Memorial Hall in Sheffield. The concert is a benefit for the Du Bois Freedom Center,...
Trailer fire put out in Southampton Sunday
The Southampton Fire Crew were called to a report of a trailer on fire.
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
Serious car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
There was heavy police activity following a serious car crash in front of the Rumbleseat bar in Chicopee on Springfield street on Saturday night.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Springfield teen’s artwork displayed in Wahlburgers at MGM
A young teen artist from Springfield is bringing her art to the community in places like Wahlburgers.
Comments / 0