ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Star Banner

Marion County Athlete of the Week: Vote for area's top performer in high school sports

Hurricane Ian cut Week 6 sports short, limiting our coverage for Marion County athletes. However, Week 7 sports were in full swing with performances happening in each fall sport. Sadly, we can only nominate five student-athletes. Representatives from Trinity Catholic, Redeemer Christian, Forest, and West Port all shined last week. We have a 200-yard...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Grinds#American Football#Highschoolsports#Agawam
The Standard-Times

Win over GNB Voc-Tech 'astronomically huge' for Old Colony's football program

NEW BEDFORD — Senior Chris Egan summed up perfectly what the Cougars’ 22-14 non-league win over GNB Voc-Tech on Friday night means to Old Colony’s football program.  “Huge. It was astronomically huge,” he said. “No team that has ever walked through the school has ever done something like this before. To beat a school that is four times the size of ours is a crazy accomplishment.” ...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hk-now.com

Football 2022: HKHS 28, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 12

(October 8, 2022) — Orion Inkel rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries, ran for one touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes to lead Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) over the Windsor Locks co-op on October 8, 2022 in Windsor Locks. Alex Phipps was 15 of 21 for a total of 126 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Cougars. Tate Callender had another outstanding game for HKHS, catching a touchdown pass and assisting Jayden Fulton in tackling a Raider in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Justin Morle scored two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-4), including a 57-yard pass from Aidan Walker.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy