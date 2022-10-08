Read full article on original website
No. 20 Easthampton football blanks No. 17 Belchertown, 28-0
BELCHERTOWN – Since its Week 3 loss, No. 20 Easthampton has gone on a tear, shutting out its past two opponents.
Nicolas Patrakis kicks game-winning field goal, leads No. 6 Minnechaug football past No. 11 Holyoke (video)
HOLYOKE – After No. 6 Minnechaug football and No. 11 Holyoke recorded 16 combined first-quarter points to begin Friday’s matchup, an offensive shootout seemed likely.
Marion County Athlete of the Week: Vote for area's top performer in high school sports
Hurricane Ian cut Week 6 sports short, limiting our coverage for Marion County athletes. However, Week 7 sports were in full swing with performances happening in each fall sport. Sadly, we can only nominate five student-athletes. Representatives from Trinity Catholic, Redeemer Christian, Forest, and West Port all shined last week. We have a 200-yard...
Southbridge Defeat Keefe Tech Broncos 43-15
FRAMINGHAM – Southbridge High defeated Keefe Technical High 43-15 at the Maple Street field on the campus of Framingham State University last night. The final score was 43-15 Pioneers. Keefe Tech is still seeking its first win of the season.
Scoreboard: Mohawk Trail field hockey earns first win of the season against Southwick
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Rachel Pease and Paige King both notched goals in Mohawk Trails field hockey team’s 2-0 victory on the road versus Southwick.
Killingly, Plainfield, Norwich Tech earn boys' soccer wins: Top plays from weekend sports
The Killingly boys soccer team qualified for the CIAC tournament with a 2-1 victory against Griswold, while Plainfield and Norwich Tech held on for one goal wins. Harry Giambattista and Joe Cozza, Killingly: Duo each had a goal as Killingly (6-3-1) qualified for the state tournament with a 2-1 victory against Griswold (4-5).
Win over GNB Voc-Tech 'astronomically huge' for Old Colony's football program
NEW BEDFORD — Senior Chris Egan summed up perfectly what the Cougars’ 22-14 non-league win over GNB Voc-Tech on Friday night means to Old Colony’s football program. “Huge. It was astronomically huge,” he said. “No team that has ever walked through the school has ever done something like this before. To beat a school that is four times the size of ours is a crazy accomplishment.” ...
Owen Dawson’s five touchdown performance leads South Hadley football over Ludlow
LUDLOW - No one could stop South Hadley captain Owen Dawson Friday as the Tigers defeated Ludlow, 38-12.
Girls Volleyball Overall Stats Leaders: Holyoke’s Erin Gauthier, Athol’s Alyssa Logan lead region in digs & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders are based on results sent to MassLive. If a player’s information needs updating, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. This list was updated with missing stats at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Barnstable field hockey loses but honors Sam Needham
The Monomoy High field hockey team(6-2-1) scored a winning goal with no time left on a penalty corner to beat the Barnstable, 3-2, on Friday. Ally McEneaney scored the first goal in the first quarter, assisted by Chloe Egan for Barnstable (6-5-1). Alexa Garthee scored the second goal with an assist by McEneaney.
hk-now.com
Football 2022: HKHS 28, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 12
(October 8, 2022) — Orion Inkel rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries, ran for one touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes to lead Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) over the Windsor Locks co-op on October 8, 2022 in Windsor Locks. Alex Phipps was 15 of 21 for a total of 126 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Cougars. Tate Callender had another outstanding game for HKHS, catching a touchdown pass and assisting Jayden Fulton in tackling a Raider in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Justin Morle scored two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-4), including a 57-yard pass from Aidan Walker.
