NEW BEDFORD — Senior Chris Egan summed up perfectly what the Cougars’ 22-14 non-league win over GNB Voc-Tech on Friday night means to Old Colony’s football program. “Huge. It was astronomically huge,” he said. “No team that has ever walked through the school has ever done something like this before. To beat a school that is four times the size of ours is a crazy accomplishment.” ...

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO