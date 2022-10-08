Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Tie Commerce
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team Monday converted a free kick in the 74th minute to thwart a second half comeback by Hoosac Valley and earn a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored second half goals for Hoosac Valley to erase...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Tie Westfield Tech
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals Friday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team earned a 3-3 tie at Westfield Tech. Jack Cooper had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Brazee stopped nine shots in the Hornets’ goal. McCann Tech (7-4-2) is home...
iBerkshires.com
Castro Leads Taconic Boys Past Hoosac Valley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro registered another hat trick Friday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Hoosac Valley. Ezra Ezan scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist for the Thunder, who completed a season sweep of the Hurricanes. Taconic (11-0-1) goes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Cornell Goal Lifts Drury Boys to Tie on Road
HUNTINGTON, Mass. - Steven Cornell scored in the 59th minute Friday to erase a one-goal deficit and send the Drury boys soccer team on to a 1-1 tie at Gateway. Jorge Bond set up Cornell for the equalizer after Gateway took a lead into half-time. “Great competitive game under the...
iBerkshires.com
LaFerriere Leads Taconic Golfers to One-Stroke Win
LEE, Mass. – Cam LaFerriere carded a 43 Friday to lead the Taconic golf team to a 182-183 win over Lee, the Thunder’s second one-stroke win in as many days. Camdyn McKillop came in with a 45, and Mitchell Hall and Anthonio Scalise each carded rounds of 47 to round out the scoring for Taconic (5-7).
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Sweeps Ludlow on Road
LUDLOW, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 15 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team earned a three-set win at Ludlow. Makayla Schuerer had seven digs to go with 23 assists in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win. Karalynn Hopkins had nine kills and pulled up 18 digs. Lee (6-5)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Hold Fall Day of Service Oct. 15
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students, faculty, and staff at MCLA will gather on campus at Venable Gym, then travel to different locations in the Northern Berkshires to do volunteer work. The...
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
Car v.s. bike accident in Northampton
Northampton police were called to a car v.s. bike crash Sunday night.
Agawam Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman reacts to MCAS results
Agawam — While Agawam’s 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Systems results reveal the district was comparable to statewide outcomes, Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman said there is plenty of room for growth. “The scores are not where we want them, and we know there is more work we must...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
outdoors.org
INNER BACKPACKER: AT BERKSHIRES - CHESHIRE - VT BORDER
Registration is required for this activity. This three-day, two-night backpack will cover 23 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Cheshire MA to the VT Border. We'll hike up to 10 miles a day, on moderate terrain over Mt Greylock and Mt Williams with a total ascent of 5,500' during the trip.. Both peaks have terrific views and the foliage should be at peak colors. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker
A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Main Road in Granville
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car crash on Main Road near Barnard Road in Granville. No injuries related to the accident have been reported. According to Granville Police, Main Road was closed between Barnard and Raegan roads. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Bomb scare in Athol Friday
The Athol fire department was called to a report of an explosive at a home Friday.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to rollover crash on Piper Rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in West Springfield responded to Piper Road Saturday night for reports of a rollover accident. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, they responded around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. Officials said that a victim had to be extricated from the vehicle through its...
Comments / 0