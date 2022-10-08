Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Man Who Failed to Report for Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show up to serve his prison sentence. Stephen Anthony Orlando, 30, of Drums, Luzerne County is wanted after he failed to appear at the Schuylkill County...
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Pine Grove Twp. Between: Exit 100 (PA 443) and Lebanon County Line. Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound Lane restriction 8am-12pm. Southbound lane restriction 12pm-3pm. Start date: 10/13/22. Est completion date: 10/13/22. Restrictions in effect...
Mahanoy City Woman Faces Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Ashland
A traffic stop late Thursday in Ashland resulted in drug charges. According to Ashland Police Officer Andrew Weaver, on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 11:45pm, while on patrol, he observed a maroon Dodge Caravan pull into Turkey Hill along Centre Street. The van had a loud and broken exhaust. Weaver...
Multi-Alarm Fire Destroys Several Mahanoy City Homes
Flames tore through several Mahanoy City homes Friday evening. Just before 8:00pm, Friday, emergency personnel were called to 132 East Mahanoy Street, Mahanoy City for a working structure fire. As the first fire personnel arrived on scene, they found heavy fire in the rear of the home and a 2nd...
WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory Issued for Schuylkill County
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Schuylkill County. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Central Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna Valley, Northern Mountains and Laurel Highlands. *...
Firefighters Responding to Working Garage Fire near Delano
Firefighters are enroute to a working garage fire near Delano. Around 1:30pm, Monday, emergency personnel were called to 81 Trenton Road in Trenton, Delano Township for a working garage fire. The fire is reported to be a 3-story commercial garage that is fully involved. Multiple fire companies including tankers are...
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
GALLERY: Flag Football: Special Olympics Team Schuylkill vs. Nativity BVM
Photos from Saturday's Flag Football game between the Special Olympics Team Schuylkill and Nativity BVM. Khaliah Ali Visits Special Olympics “The Best Is Yet To Come” from Jordan Green on Vimeo.
