ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Creepy Werewolf By Night Spotted At Avengers Campus At Disney California Adventure

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Just hours after Disney Parks announced that M’Buku from Black Panther would soon be make his debut at Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus, another Marvel character made a surprise appearance. Videos of a creepy-looking Werewolf by Night, who just happens to make his Disney+ debut in a Halloween special tonight, began popping up online.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night , who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. Donnelly plays Elsa Bloodstone.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidates Rick Caruso And Karen Bass Urge Three Council Members To Resign After Leaked Tape; Eric Garcetti And Other Civic Officials Also Call For Resignations — Update

UPDATED, 2:40 PM: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass have called for the three council members caught on tape in a conversation last year to resign their offices. The current mayor, Eric Garcetti, also called for the elected officials to step down, joining a series of other prominent political figures, including Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who also have urged them to leave. Nury Martinez, the president of the Los Angeles City Council, stepped down from that post earlier on Monday, but not from her council seat. The leaked audio was a conversation that included Martinez, council members Kevin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Giacchino
TheWrap

‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained

“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor

EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia

20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney Movies#Travel Destinations#M Buku#Marvel
Deadline

‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con

The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura​, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Werewolf by Night Review

When it was mentioned that Werewolf by Night was going to be disconnected from much of the MCU, if not all of it, a lot of people were no doubt thinking that such a statement might be up for interpretation, and to be honest, it kind of is, considering what’s revealed at one point in this short but interesting movie. It’s true that many fans probably don’t know that much about Elsa Bloodstone or even the Werewolf by Night comics since the truth is that while this idea has been around for a while, the comics haven’t exactly been pushed as much as many other ideas. But despite the lack of knowledge that a lot of people might have about the characters seen in this short movie, it does present itself as a fun and engaging story that hopefully will not be a one-off and will get a chance to make a return to the MCU at one point. As a movie, it works quite well despite the short running length, and in all honesty, it’s over way too soon.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU

An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF

The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. “We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively. The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own...
TV SERIES
Deadline

R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer

As Hurricane Ian roared through Florida last week, I was thinking of Nikki Finke, who had moved to the state four years ago but now was living under hospice care in Boca Raton, the result of a long and involved illness that finally took her life in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 68. Related Story Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia Finke founded Deadline in 2006 and eventually watched it build powerful, gale-force winds...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Branded Television

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has gotten an early Season 2 renewal. Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated series ahead of its Feb. 10 premiere. The animated show debuts first Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, The Marvel’s Moon Girl and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming

Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf By Night: What Is the Bloodstone?

While most of the attention in Werewolf by Night will be paid to characters like Jack Russell, Elsa Bloodstone, and Man-Thing, an artifact called the Bloodstone is just as important to the Marvel Studios Special Presentation. While "Bloodstone" is also Ulysses and Elsa's last name, it's also the object many of the monster hunters assembled after Ulysses' death are trying to obtain. Werewolf by Night is featured in black-and-white tones reminiscent of classic horror tales, which leaves the glowing red Bloodstone to have the only color on display.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Disney is planning a fantasy sci-fi take on the Arabian Nights

Disney is planning a live-action fantasy and science fiction movie based on One Thousand and One Nights, better known as the Arabian Tales or the Arabian Nights. The collection of Middle Eastern folk tales contains popular characters such as Ali Baba, Sinbad the Sailor, and Aladdin – who of course has already had the Disney treatment.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jennifer Siebel Newsom To Testify In Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial; California Governor’s Wife Revealed As Jane Doe #4

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s long delayed West Coast sex crimes trial begins today, and California’s First Partner is expected to be among the alleged victims to testify. Identified as Jane Doe #4 in court filings, Jennifer Siebel Newsom will take the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench’s courtroom sometime over the next 10 weeks. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Siebel Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan told Deadline in a statement this morning. “She intends to testify at his trial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy