A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO