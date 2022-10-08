ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an adult woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Brandy Ann Melerine, 46, was reported missing on Oct. 7 when the reporting person visited Melerine's residence and found the door open and Melerine not there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 12-year-old boy reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Donald Isom Jr. was last seen on Oct. 6, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Isom was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

