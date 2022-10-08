Read full article on original website
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
NOLA.com
Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say
A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
Bicyclist dead after crash in New Orleans East
Early this morning, New Orleans Police say a woman driving a car hit a man riding a bicycle. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours today…
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
wbrz.com
Deputies seeking 17-year-old suspect in deadly overnight shootout at high school house party
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking a 17-year-old suspect they believe was involved in the killing of a 16-year-old at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe played a role in the shootout.
17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-city on N. Carrollton Friday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night.
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating an adult woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Brandy Ann Melerine, 46, was reported missing on Oct. 7 when the reporting person visited Melerine's residence and found the door open and Melerine not there.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Florida area shooting sends man to hospital, condition unknown
The NOPD says just before noon, officers responded to the 2700 block of Johnny Jackson Jr Drive on a call of a shooting in the area.
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
WDSU
New Orleans 12-year-old boy reported missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Donald Isom Jr. was last seen on Oct. 6, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Isom was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
WDSU
1 killed and 2 injured in Plaquemines Parish boating accident Saturday
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating accident that killed one and injured two on Oct. 8. According to reports, an 18-foot-vessel struck a rock jetty with three occupants on board around 8:45 p.m. As result, the three...
NOLA.com
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
