Medina County, OH

WKYC

Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cheryl E Preston

Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian

In the midst of the devastation, destruction, and death of Hurricane Ian there was one person who lost his life but it was not a direct result of the storm. According to the New York Post, an Ohio man died in the midst of the wind and rain after trying to do a handstand from a balcony.Markell Hope, 34 of Akron, was staying at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
newsymom.com

Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun

Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transformation Training Center opens in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — The first Friday of October is National Manufacturing Day. This year, there was a ribbon cut for the Transformation Training Center in Mentor. It features high-tech learning facilities for members, local schools, and the community. AWT, or the Alliance for Working Together Foundation, is the organization behind the project. But the new center isn’t the only way they are exposing people to manufacturing.
MENTOR, OH

