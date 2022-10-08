Read full article on original website
How prevalent is cheating in Lake Erie fishing derbies? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Lake Erie walleye are big business. The lake is the walleye capital of the world and its fishing tournaments draw anglers from throughout the United States, with promises of top competition and thousands of dollars in prizes.
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
WKYC
Coffee shop at Stella Maris brews hope and community in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Since 1948, Stella Maris in Cleveland has provided addiction and mental health services to Northeast Ohio, providing a range of services from detoxification programs to workforce development. At its Ohio City campus, Stella Maris is also providing something else through its coffee shop - a place where...
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Co. Animal Shelter looks to find lots of forever homes during 'Adoptober'
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is taking part in "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month" by reducing their adoption fees to $30-$50 as part of a month-long promotion called “Adoptober.”. Mindy Naticchioni, the Shelter Administrator, said the purpose of the promotion is to help dogs find a home.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Going after grass carp in Lake Erie now, before it’s too late
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When a commercial fisherman pulled four grass carp out of the lower Sandusky River 10 years ago, biologists who monitor Lake Erie became suspicious. It was not unusual to find an older, solitary grass carp in the lake or in one of its tributaries, and in those cases it was generally assumed the non-native fish had escaped from a private pond, perhaps during a flood, and that it couldn’t reproduce. Only sterilized grass carp are legally allowed to be brought into Ohio, where golf courses and private landowners use them to control aquatic vegetation.
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian
In the midst of the devastation, destruction, and death of Hurricane Ian there was one person who lost his life but it was not a direct result of the storm. According to the New York Post, an Ohio man died in the midst of the wind and rain after trying to do a handstand from a balcony.Markell Hope, 34 of Akron, was staying at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony.
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet
America's favorite pet might be a fox in Ohio named Stinky. The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina.
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
newsymom.com
Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun
Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Mission Possible: Transformation Training Center opens in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio — The first Friday of October is National Manufacturing Day. This year, there was a ribbon cut for the Transformation Training Center in Mentor. It features high-tech learning facilities for members, local schools, and the community. AWT, or the Alliance for Working Together Foundation, is the organization behind the project. But the new center isn’t the only way they are exposing people to manufacturing.
It's back! Haunted car wash returns to Medina for 2 weekends this Halloween season
MEDINA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story is from a previous season at the haunted car wash. Looking for some unique Halloween fun that's not your typical haunted attraction?. This one might be perfect for you... Just off I-71 along Route 18, the Rainforest...
