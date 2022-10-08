Read full article on original website
Lady Jay doubles team qualifies for state
Junction City Lady Jay tennis competed in their 6A Regional Tennis Tournament this weekend. The Lady Jays had a lot of success in their opening matches, which eventually led to the doubles team of Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow finishing in 6th place and qualifying them for the 6A State Tennis Tournament.
Ross and Dykstra claim the championship
This past Saturday and Sunday saw some of the best bass anglers in Kansas competing at Milford Lake for the 2022 Milford Lake Team Series Bass Championship. First place was won by the team of Kelly Ross (Solomon) and Rick Dykstra (Milford) with 10 Bass weighing 23.26 pounds. This team repeated as winners since they also won the 2021 MLTS championship.
J-Steppers celebrate 50 years at JCHS
J-Steppers have been in existence at Junction City High School for 50 years. Their 50-year reunion was held Friday in conjunction with Homecoming activities at JCHS.
JCHS will celebrate homecoming Friday night
Homecoming festivities are on tap Friday night at Junction City High School when the Blue Jays host Manhattan in football. Photos of the homecoming candidates were taken Wednesday.
Football Frenzy (10/7/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of high school football, including Manhattan’s Silver Trophy win over Junction City in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekMANHATTAN 44JUNCTION CITY 7 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35WAMEGO 6 WASHBURN RURAL 66TOPEKA HIGH 6 JEFF CO. NORTH 0ST. MARYS 45 HOLTON 48ROSSVILLE 17 SABETHA 56RIVERSIDE 0 […]
K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Primetime Matchup
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.
Junction City celebrates Homecoming
Homecoming activities at JCHS Thursday night included a pep rally, bonfire, and showcase. ( Photos courtesy of JCHS ) Homecoming is Friday night when Junction City hosts Manhattan in football. The royalty will be crowed at halftime.
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
KCTV 5
K-State climbs, KU remains steady in latest AP poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a road win over Iowa State, the Kansas State Wildcats moved up to 17 in the latest Associated Press poll, three spots above KSU’s previous ranking. The Kansas Jayhawks -- ranked for the first time since 2009 last week -- remained in the...
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Salina woman scores big early-bird prize in lottery's holiday raffle
The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is in full swing, and while there are still a couple months to go until the Grand Finale drawing, there are already big winners claiming prizes. Mona Cramer of Salina has been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle since it first started and...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
American Legion Post #45 will help in bringing Pearl Harbor victim home
On Monday, October. 17, the American Legion Post #45 Riders Chapter and others will be escorting the remains of Seaman Second Class Pete Turk to his final resting place. Turk died the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS California in Pearl Harbor. Riders will line up at 9:30...
Candidates cover a variety of topicsduring
Trish Giordano and Brad Roether are seeking election to the 1st District seat on the Geary County Commission. They both touched on a number of topics during a candidate forum in Junction City Thursday night. One topic involved their views on a proposed slaughterhouse. --Brad Roether: "This is all we've...
Dorothy Bramlage library will accept used book donations
The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be accepting the donation of gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the library, 230 W. 7th Street. The volunteers will be at the north entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
hppr.org
Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt split over a Kansas transgender sports ban
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — The two leading candidates for Kansas governor sparred Wednesday over how to let transgender athletes compete in girls' and women’s sports. Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said transgender athletes pose a threat to Title IX, the federal education law barring discrimination based on gender. The law is credited for elevating athletic opportunities fo women's and girls' high school and college students.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Diehl, Lisa Rene; 44; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
County employees will participate in safety training
On Monday, all Geary County Office Buildings will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. However, Geary County employees will be taking part in a Safety Day Training at the Convention Center. Different speakers and breakout session are planned during the event. Over the lunch hour, static displays will be available for the employees to view and learn more about.
Small earthquake shakes part of Dickinson County
HOPE - A small earthquake rattled part of Dickinson County Sunday morning. A 2.4 magnitude quake struck at 8:37 a.m. Sunday east-northeast of Hope, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just east of Rain Road between Kansas Highway 4 and 800 Avenue.
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
